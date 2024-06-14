Experience ‘no-expiry data’ with Smart’s Magic Apps Promo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Now you can buy data and not worry about it expiring

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has launched the new Magic Apps, which provides no-expiry data for specific apps.

For only P99 for 3 GB, users can now enjoy freedom from expiring data allocations when using popular apps like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Gmail, and TikTok.

This new promo caters to various needs – from social networking and communication to video streaming and email.

Smart customers can now stay connected, be more productive, and keep themselves entertained without worrying about data expiring or keeping track of usage.

Magic Apps is also available in the following packages with increased data inclusions: P199 for 9 GB or P399 for 36 GB.

Always be on with Smart Magic Apps

“We are thrilled to offer our customers worry-free data usage with Magic Apps, allowing them to stay connected to their essential apps without interruption. This innovation makes it easier for subscribers to keep up with friends and family, seamlessly enjoy their favorite content while keeping up with the rest of the world as they benefit from Smart’s superior network coverage,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, head of prepaid at Smart.

This promo is perfect for subscribers seeking value-packed data offers. Regular data purchasers may opt to buy in bulk and use it over an extended period. Frequent travelers, who may not use their data consistently every month, can rely on no-expiry data to stay connected whenever they return. Additionally, devices that use small amounts of data occasionally can maintain connectivity without worrying about data expiration.

Users can conveniently register for Magic Apps by logging into the Smart App or by dialing *123#. Smart subscribers can also avail of the offer at convenience stores, the Smart Online Store, or through their preferred mobile wallets.

Moreover, subscribers can still register to Smart Magic Data, which offers no-expiry open access data for P99 for 2 GB, P199 for 6 GB, P399 for 24 GB, P499 for 36 GB, P599 for 48 GB, and P699 for 60 GB.

Smart Magic Apps is powered by Smart’s award-winning mobile network, recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal. To learn more about Smart Prepaid offers, visit https://smart.com.ph/Prepaid/liveforrealand follow @livesmart on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE