NUSTAR glams up Cebu’s largest convention center with Filipiniana Gala Night

Being the largest of its kind in Mindanao and Visayas, the NUSTAR Convention Center has larger-than-life specs and amenities for some of the grandest events in the region. So, what does it look like in action? We give you an inside look through its opening NUSTAR Gala Night, which showcased the beauty and capabilities of the property.

The sprawling convention center clocks in at 2,499 sqm, with six-meter-high ceilings and three banquet halls that can combine into a megaspace for approximately 2,000 people. The area is prefaced by an elegant open lounge with a panoramic sea view, which can also host intimate soirees for smaller parties. A spacious pre-function lobby offers another area for groups to converge before the affair.

During the Gala Night last June 10, the party catered to around 800 guests, which fit comfortably inside two combined halls – with enough space for an extravagant musical number of “Be Our Guest” featuring a throng of NUSTAR’s staff. It also provided enough floor room for a worldwide talent like Lani Misalucha, who serenaded the guests with her greatest hits and some crowd favorites.

“We aim to leave a lasting impression on every guest who experiences the NUSTAR Convention Center. Our goal is to provide an unparalleled event experience that exceeds expectations,” said Joy De Mesa, the operator and manager of NUSTAR’s hotels, F&B, and meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) facilities. The property is operated by the Robinsons Hotels and Resorts Group, where De Mesa heads the sales and marketing department.

“We want them to leave with a sense of fulfillment, inspired by their event experience, and eager to return or recommend us to others because they have experienced our commitment to exceptional service,” she continued.

Manned by experienced organizers, the venue is designed to cater to a wide variety of events, from business conferences to exhibits to grand birthday parties. For weddings, NUSTAR Convention Center is fitted with a bridal lounge, and offers special nuptial packages which include catering of curated international food, a three-tier wedding cake, flower arrangements, and accommodations at Fili Hotel.

“Our team of event professionals is dedicated to ensuring the success of every event. Event organizers can rely on our team’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence,” said De Mesa. “From the initial planning stages to on-site execution and post-event support, we provide guidance and support throughout the entire process.“

If you find yourself inside the NUSTAR Convention Center, be prepared for each of your senses to be enamored by the space. From its stunning minimalist contemporary architecture to its luxe scent, NUSTAR is the place to be for unforgettable moments.Want to book the space for your own memorable events? Get in touch with NUSTAR via their official website or contact them at (032) 888 8282. – Rappler.com

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by NUSTAR Resort and Casino and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.