NUSTAR welcomes entertainment and gaming patrons

OPENING CEREMONIES. Attendees included (from L-R) Frederick Go, CEO and President of Universal Hotels and Resorts, Inc., Gabriel Claudio, PAGCOR Director, Michael Dino, OPAV Secretary, Andrea Domingo, PAGCOR Chairman, Michael Rama, Cebu City Mayor, and Donaldo Hontiveros, Cebu City Vice Mayor

NUSTAR's opening ceremonies unveiled part of its gaming floor, as well as casual and fine dining options in the resort complex

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by NUSTAR Resort and Casino and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Leading up to its much-awaited opening, NUSTAR Resort and Casino recently held its opening ceremonies that unveiled the north wing of its gaming floor, as well as the casual and fine dining options in the sprawling resort complex.

With a total floor area of 21,000 square meters at full operations, NUSTAR’s gaming floor is propped to be the largest and most varied in central and southern Philippines. NUSTAR Resort and Casino will cater to both international players from neighboring Asian countries and a strong domestic market.

CASINO LOBBY. Take a peek at NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s casino lobby

The integrated resort will showcase an electronic gaming stadium and other ancillary gaming offerings in the next few months. To complete the experience, the casino will also host live entertainment through Axis, a bar and lounge where guests can also enjoy particularly palatable light bites and bar grub, and wash it down with expertly concocted cocktails, or a bottle of wine.

Xin Tian Di, the third of at least 40 restaurants to be located inside the integrated resort, was also introduced to the public. Open 24/7 and headed by a Chinese executive chef with 35 years of experience under his belt, the casual dining restaurant spotlights southern Chinese dishes including dim sum, noodles, fried rice and barbecue, and southeast Asian specialties like laksa lemak and Hainanese chicken rice, among other flavorful offerings.

XIAN TIAN DI. The newly opened Xin Tian Di Chinese restaurant on the casino floor serves southern Chinese cuisine 24 hours a day

Two other restaurants have been accepting guests since April. At Fina Restaurant, guests are treated to the best regional dishes in the country, and classic Filipino desserts that are creatively crafted, all in a casual dining setting.

FINA. A Filipino casual dining restaurant located at level 1 of NUSTAR’s casino mass gaming floor

At Il Primo, the first and only Italian steakhouse in Cebu, homemade al dente pasta, pizzas made in a wood-fired oven, and top-shelf Japanese and Australian Wagyu beef cooked on a Josper Grill are set to win the hearts and palates of even the most discerning diners.

IL PRIMO. This is the first and only Italian steakhouse in Cebu

“As NUSTAR is taking shape to become the ultimate lifestyle and leisure destination in the region, we invite guests to explore and experience the newly opened casino and dining outlets,” said Trevor Hammond, vice president for Integrated Resort and Gaming Operations of NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

The resort complex and its gaming component are owned and managed by Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI), while all of its hospitality and F&B services are under the helm of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR).

For more information, visit www.nustar.ph or email contactus@nustar.ph. – Rappler.com