One Piece takes over SM North Edsa with a giant Straw Hat Luffy

Catch the Giant Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat crew at Animezing North 2023 in SM North EDSA from September 20 to October 8

From record-breaking chapters and awe-inspiring anime episodes up to the trending live-action series, 2023 is surely the year for One Piece fans! The well-loved anime franchise illustrated by Japanese creator Eichiro Oda has been stirring the world for decades because of its meticulously crafted geopolitical plotline, influential characters, and intricately designed world-building. With this massive influence, SM North EDSA, in collaboration with Toei Animation Enterprises and Funko, launches the third run of Animezing North featuring One Piece.

Here are the things fans can expect in this year’s Animezing North!

Giant Luffy

A 21-foot-tall Giant Straw Hat Luffy from Toei Animation Enterprises will be the centerpiece of the setup. This inflatable has been on tour in countries such as Japan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Now, Filipino One Piece fans will surely be amazed as it comes here in the Philippines for the first time.

Photo walls

The setup area will be filled with five exciting photo walls from iconic scenes and characters for fans to enjoy. Fans can take their photos inside the Thousand Sunny, Pirates’ Wanted Posters, Pirate Flag, the deck of the ship, and even the other members of the Straw Hat crew.

Exclusive One Piece Merchandise

Licensed brands like Funtastik, Bilmola, Toy Kingdom, Havaianas, Geek PH, Filbar’s, and Coolectzone will sell exclusive One Piece merchandise ranging from toys, helmets, flip flops, and many more for fans to enjoy.

The Animezing North: One Piece will last for 19 days starting September 20. So, gather up your crew and let the great pirate era begin here at SM North EDSA! For more updates, check the official social media pages of SM City North EDSA and share your stories using the hashtag #OnePieceAtSMNorth. – Rappler.com

