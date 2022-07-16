CheckThisOut: Make your own crab rangoons

We saw this on TikTok and just had to try them for ourselves

If you’re not yet on “food TikTok”, you’re missing out. I’m not even kidding.

I wouldn’t call myself an experienced cook, but I am a very enthusiastic foodie. So it was no surprise that my For You page would eventually be full of food videos, restaurant reviews, mukbangs, and recipes.

And ever since the TikTok algorithm gods (bless your coders) started placing Gabby Enliclerico’s videos into my feed, I haven’t been able to get rid of her crab rangoons song out of my head. After every crunch and munch plays like a melody in my mind. And so, despite being lactose intolerant, I caved. I told myself, holy moly I’ve got to try that.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a restaurant that delivers crab rangoons to my house. But that didn’t stop me. I did the next best thing I could think of – I made my own crab rangoons!

And to my surprise, it was a success!

If you’re interested in doing the recipe yourself, here’s what I followed:

Ingredients:

1 block of cream cheese

6-7 pieces of crab sticks (real crab meat will be better, but crab sticks will do)

Minced garlic (as much as you want, baby)

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

1 pack of wonton or dumpling wrappers

First, mince your crab sticks until they are small enough to be mixed well with the cream cheese. In a bowl, mix together your crab sticks, cream cheese, minced garlic, and sesame oil.

I placed measurements above, but as a Filipino, I really just winged most of the measurements.

Most crab rangoons I saw online were wrapped into baskets or triangles, so I decided to go with rosebuds.

Then, heat up some cooking oil. Once it’s hot enough, I submerge the dumplings and fry them up until golden brown.

Let it cool off a bit, then serve with some sweet chili sauce. Some would use strawberry or raspberry sauce, but I didn’t have any of those at home. Plus, I’m a sweet chili sauce kind of guy.

The rangoons were amazing! The outside was crisp and crunchy, and the inside was soft and gooey. The cream cheese and crab stick mixture just explodes with flavor as the dumpling cracks, and the sweet chili sauce really helps balance everything.

10 out of 10 would recommend, and I would definitely be cooking this up again for dinner parties with the fam or my friends.

What TikTok recipe have you tried recently? – Rappler.com