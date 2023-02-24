CheckThisOut: Cat furniture that are as cute as your fur baby

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Oh, to be a cat parent. You get to spend your days with a furball weaving its way around your ankles, meowing in judgment of your personal choices, and, when you’re particularly blessed, purring in loaf position on your stomach.

Another constant urge that is born inside of you when you become a purr parent is to buy adorable furniture and take a thousand pictures of them napping on it. Sound familiar? Then this budol list is for you.

In this #CheckThisOut article, we’ve curated a list of cat furniture and home items in whimsical shapes and colors that will make your voice go two octaves higher in delight as you watch your cat simply exist around them.

P.S. If you’re not shopping, the photos in the review section are a great mood booster, too.

Starry cat tree

Let your cat climb up to the clouds with this purple star-themed cat tree. The multi-level home has a basket and a tunnel for your cat to curl up in, plus hanging decorations that they can spend hours pawing.

Mushroom scratch post

Another nature-themed item is this mushroom-shaped scratching post. The bulbous frame provides a lot of real estate space for your cat’s claws – which may come as a relief for your sofa.

Hanging cat tent

Cats love a high and private space. This hanging cat tent lets them lounge in their own cozy hole so they can spend their days looking over their kingdom, a.k.a. your home. The tents come in a variety of patterns, so you can choose which one best matches your home’s vibe.

Ceramic plant water fountain

Cats are known to prefer running water because it emulates natural sources, and it’s easy to locate because of its sound. This ceramic water fountain comes in a refreshing green hue and even has a plant centerpiece for a playful take on nature.

Loaf cat bed

Picture your cat in loaf position on a piece of loaf – now that’s layers of squeal-worthy cuteness. Make this bread cushion your cat’s new bed so your furniture can take a break from all the fur. Now, imagine a lettuce blanket over her…

Have fun creating a cat wonderland in your living room – but don’t blame us if you get too overwhelmed by cute aggression! – Rappler.com

