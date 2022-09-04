CheckThisOut: Home office ‘budol’ that could help streamline your workflow

After more than two years of working from home, here are items that helped one of our producers create the perfect workspace for himself

I’m a bit obsessive when it comes to my immediate environment. I don’t like dust, I don’t like messy piles of things, and I’m very particular about the objects I put around me as I like following a certain aesthetic (simple but with splashes of color or patterns here and there).

So when the pandemic began and I decided to move back to my parents’ house, everything was chaotic because I hadn’t stayed at home for longer than a weekend for years. It took me a while to get used to everyone’s routines and respecting each other’s boundaries…

And most of all, my new workspace.

For a time, I worked on top of a picnic table and a stool or whatever spare chair I could find. Then I started having back problems so I placed boxes on top of each other so I can have a makeshift “standing” desk.

It’s been two years since then and my workspace finally feels complete (for now, because I have a habit of rearranging my things every few months or so).

I often get questions about my workspace whenever I post photos of it on social media, so I’ve come up with a list that could help you build one just like this. Bear in mind that everything you’ll see wasn’t bought as one big purchase but rather small purchases that accumulated over time and with proper budgeting.

Electric standing desk

The main feature of my workspace is my standing desk, which I got for a bargain. Most standing desks of this size would cost upwards of P20,000, but I got mine for half of that from HMR, a chain of shops for imported and surplus items mostly from the U.S.

My pre-loved standing desk was made by an American company called Vivo (not to be confused with the mobile phone brand) and had a few chips and scratches, but I didn’t mind. I badly needed a good desk.

I’m a really tall person (I’m 183 cm, or 6 ft. tall), and so proper posture is always a problem especially since most things aren’t built for people my height. My desk helps me keep my spine straight since I can adjust the tabletop’s elevation, and I can also work while standing up which helps me sustain my energy throughout the day.

You can get manually adjusted standing desks, but electric ones from Flexispot are good too. For a desk similar to mine, prices start at P20,780.

Cable management tray

One problem you’ll run into if you buy a standing desk is making sure that your cables aren’t stretched out or tugging at the outlet. I fixed this by getting a cable management tray so my extension cord and the rest of my plugs stay close to the tabletop. What I like about this tray is you fasten it instead of relying on adhesives or screws.

Stackable desk drawers

I hate clutter, but clutter is a part of life. I deal with this by having designated drawers for things, and a junk drawer (or two) for random things I accumulate over time. The ones I love using the most are these stackable ones because they come in different colors and are simple looking.

Aluminum alloy laptop stand

A laptop stand was one of my first purchases when the pandemic started because I badly needed a way to fix my posture. Even with a standing desk I still use one because it puts my laptop at a better height while I keep my arms and shoulders down as I type.

Plus, this stand has saved my life multiple times as I like having drinks on my desk and boy I can’t tell you how many accidental spills I’ve done since moving home. Mini heart attacks…crises averted…laptop stand stays. I love you, aluminum alloy laptop stand.

Diatomite Coaster

If you like cold drinks, you need an earth coaster. Earth coasters, often made from diatomite (fossilized algae), absorb liquids, so they make better coasters than paper or plastic.

Royal Kludge G68 mechanical keyboard

I dove into the world of mechanical keyboards some time last year, and I really get why people call it a lason hobby because once you start modding it’s hard to stop. Thankfully I stopped after one set of keycaps.

If you want to learn more about mechanical keyboards and look for more budol finds, I wrote an article about some basics here.

As for this keyboard specifically, I love its small and simple build and the RGB lighting. Then I added some ocean-themed keycaps. Most of all, I can open it up and clean it! I hate nothing more than a keyboard filled with grime, crumbs, and other debris.

PATAG Manlalaro extended mouse pad

This is one of the latest additions to my workspace. I love extended mouse pads because they help me game better (more space for my mouse when I’m clicking heads on Valorant). I had one made of faux leather, but I find that my mouse moves smoother on fabric. So when I stumbled upon this brand at this year’s CONQuest Festival, I couldn’t help myself from buying one.

What’s great about the brand is that they actually work with indigenous Filipino communities for their designs, and part of their profits go back to the communities they work with.

Audio Technica ATH-M40x professional studio monitor headphones

I edit a lot of videos and I love listening to music, so I bought decent headphones. The ones I have are the ATH-M40x wired headphones. There are more expensive and better sounding ones out there, but these already sound great.

The pair is comfortable to wear even for extended periods of time. And although they don’t have active noise cancelation, that’s okay. I also have wireless earbuds that I use from time to time if I need to block out more noise.

Fifine K669B USB condenser microphone

I was looking for a good microphone a couple of months back and saw this brand on TikTok. It was cheap so I didn’t think much of it. In fact, I was even prepared to be disappointed.

And after months of testing this microphone, I can confidently say that it’s a steal for its price. Sure, it lacks a little bass and isn’t as deep sounding as other more expensive mics, but you do get good quality sound from it. Forget Blue Yeti, get this one instead.

The mic doesn’t come with a boom arm, so I bought one from Shopee too.

UGREEN HDMI Switcher

If you have multiple devices, you’re going to love this one. I have two devices that I’d like to hook up to my monitor, but instead of pulling out the HDMI cord each time, I got a switcher instead. With just one touch of a button, I can switch smoothly between devices.

I have more things that make my workstation great (more stands, other mouse pads, coasters and other doodads) but the items above are the most essential ones. I’m probably going to update my work station in a couple of months, but for now it’s perfect. – Rappler.com