CheckThisOut: Food trip itinerary for when you visit Marikina

I recently spent a day in Marikina filming for Rappler’s TechRap unRap and discovered just how rich the dining scene is in the city. If you’re visiting the city soon, I highly suggest you just drive around and find an interesting place to dine in. There are so many hole in the wall restaurants and cafes there that I’m sure you won’t have a hard time finding one you’ll like.

But if you’re not sure where to start, watch this video to see how my own food trip went.

I started the day with a cup of coffee and some deep fried Oreo cookies in Inarawan Coffee found at 2 Sampaguita Street, San Isidro II, Concepcion Uno, Marikina City. I go to Inarawan for the coffee, but I stay for the space because it has such a relaxing vibe.

Then it started raining, which was the perfect time to have ramen at Tongara Ramen. Tongara is part of a food park called Lamp Quarters at Gil Fernando Ave. They serve ramen that uses a blend of chicken and pork broth, creating bowls full of flavor and savory goodness. The signature bowl is amazing, but my personal favorite is their tantanramen, which adds more spice and nuttiness as well as ground pork in place of the usual chashu slices.

If you can’t pay them a visit, they deliver frozen packs of their soups via foodpanda.

And when I finished filming, I walked across Lamp Quarters to try out Night and Day Restorante. I wanted wine, but I ended up ordering another cup of coffee and A LOT of finger food. Their pepperoni pizza was delicious and also had loads of cheese and pepperoni slices. I also started craving for fried food so I got their Patjar’s platter which was a plateful of nuggets, fries, sausages, fish fingers, and chips.

I ended the day feeling like I ate so much more than I should have, but no regrets there. I had a belly full of food and a newfound love for Marikina.

How about you? What cool food finds have you made recently? – Rappler.com