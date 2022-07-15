CheckThisOut: Plan your meal for the day with these bottled tinapa and tuyo

These gourmet tinapa and tuyo come in different flavors, too!

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

You’ve probably seen bottled tinapa (smoked fish) and tuyo (salted dried fish) sold in the supermarket or a humble kiosk in a bazaar. Cooked with olive oil and garnished with various spices and herbs, these bottled delicacies can instantly make any dish flavorful.

Not only that, these bottled goods are so easy and convenient to prepare. Of course, these are ready-to-eat meals, but you can still cook them to make some fried rice or a savory pasta dish.

If you’re still thinking about what food you can eat today, don’t worry! We did the work for you. Here’s a list of quick, healthy, and delicious meal ideas that you can prepare – from breakfast to dinner – using gourmet tinapa and tuyo.

Tinapa Fried Rice with Connie’s Kitchen Tinapa Flakes

To make tinapa fried rice, prepare eggs, green onions, garlic, and leftover rice. Don’t forget to use Connie’s Kitchen Tinapa Flakes to achieve that rich tinapa flavor. Connie’s Kitchen Tinapa Flakes is made with smoked herring, extra virgin olive oil, and soya oil – a kitchen staple among Filipinos here and abroad since 1991.

For this dish, I followed Panlasang Pinoy’s recipe. Just combine salt and leftover rice and mix. In a large pan, saute the garlic until its color turns light brown. Then, add Connie’s Kitchen Tinapa Flakes. After three minutes, add the rice to the pan and stir.

Drizzle the fried rice with ground black pepper and chopped green onions after. Toss and stir fry for another three minutes. You can also top the fried rice with sliced salted eggs and tomatoes if you want. It’s a complete meal already!

Champorado with San Marino Gourmet Tuyo

Who doesn’t love champorado? While it is traditionally served for breakfast, you can also enjoy this meal during lunchtime. This sweet chocolate rice porridge is best paired with salted, dried fish to balance the sweetness with salty flavor. It may sound strange at first, but it’s a tasty combination!

Aside from the regular tuyo you can buy in the market, try using this San Marino Gourmet Tuyo, a bottle of salted, dried sardines packed with oil, vinegar, and garlic, that give off irresistible salty, sour, and spicy flavors with every bite.

Tinapa Toast with R Kitchen’s Garlic Tinapa

This tinapa toast recipe is surprisingly easy to make. But you can try something new and use R Kitchen’s Garlic Tinapa instead of frying tinapa on your own. A personal favorite of mine, R Kitchen also offers exciting flavors like spicy garlic and lemon garlic.

To get started with the tinapa spread, mix the bell peppers, grilled eggplants, and two spoonfuls of R Kitchen’s Garlic Tinapa. Add olive oil and season the mixture with salt and pepper. Make sure to put the mixture in the fridge overnight to let the flavors meld. The next day, serve the tinapa spread with slices of bread and enjoy!

Tuyo Pasta with Neri’s Gourmet Tuyo

Taking a break from eating meat? Why not make pasta, this time using Filipino comfort food tuyo? And for this dish, you can never go wrong with Neri’s Gourmet Tuyo. It is made with dried fish salinas, infused with olive oil, garlic, onion, diced carrots, and a variety of spices!

Simply mix the cooked pasta, shredded Neri’s Gourmet Tuyo, and parmesan cheese in a large bowl. Once you’ve mixed them, you can add your favorite toppings like basil. Surprise your family at dinner with this unique tuyo pasta dish!



These gourmet tinapa and tuyo products help make meal planning quick and effortless, especially for those people who are always on the go. And the best part? You can buy these bottled goods online. – Rappler.com