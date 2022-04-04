CheckThisOut: PAG-IBIG Loyalty Plus card is a treasure trove of discounts

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Unless you’re eyeing bigger life goals, there’s not much use for your PAG-IBIG account – or maybe, you haven’t heard of the Loyalty Plus card yet.

What’s the Loyalty Plus card? It’s a valid government ID, a loan disbursement tool, and a rewards card in one! But let’s focus on the perks.

Without paying anything additional (your contributions are enough), you will get instant access to a wide array of deals, from restaurants to clinics to, yes, school tuition fees.

Can’t believe it? Watch the video above. – Rappler.com

