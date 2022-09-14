Paolo Campillo takes the helm at NUSTAR Resort as general manager

Campillo is bringing with him close to 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, 18 years of which he served internationally

Building decades of professional experience across different continents, Paolo Campillo has held numerous positions in distinguished properties. He makes a remarkable distinction as he leads the opening of Fili, the Philippines’ first 5-star authentic Filipino hospitality brand, bringing his deep exposure to diverse hospitality cultures and efficient management skills in all aspects of hotel operations.

Campillo brings close to 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, where he worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Shangri- La Hotels & Resorts, and Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts. With a great passion for the service industry, he started his career at the Mandarin Oriental Manila at the iconic Tivoli Grill and was appointed general manager at The Westin Philippine Plaza (currently Sofitel Philippine Plaza) in 2005.

Before joining NUSTAR, Campillo served as general manager of the PARKROYAL on Beach Road in Singapore. During his time as general manager of the various properties in Singapore and Malaysia, he pioneered several initiatives primarily focused on customer service and engagement, propelled through digital efforts and solutions.

As a testament to the success of his projects, these establishments consistently place among superior rankings and coveted positions as a top choice for destinations on Trip Advisor and other travel platforms. Not a stranger to introducing creative collaborations with esteemed brands, Campillo also launched the Sanrio Hello Kitty-themed rooms, the first in South East Asia.

After 18 years of working all over Asia, Campillo decided to return to his roots and come home to the Philippines. From his impressive background and experience in the hospitality industry to staying true to his Filipino heritage, Campillo takes on the role of general manager of Fili. Expected to lead the hotel to greater heights and gain regional and international recognition, Campillo is more than ready to take on the challenge.

His global exposure and Filipino anchorage make Campillo an influential figure in the industry. With a commitment to serve and a solid connection to the local culture, Campillo unfailingly embodies Fili’s brand values.

“Fili is committed to creating and curating unique Filipino experiences where we celebrate the richness of our culture through providing genuine care and service. The brand experience is anchored on Filipino traits inherent in our culture that are genuine expressions of authentic Filipino hospitality,” Campillo shares.

A new brand of homegrown hotels under Robinson’s Hotels and Resorts, Fili Hotel is the flagship property now open in NUSTAR Resort. Poised to be a 5-star hotel, Fili is set to welcome guests with the warmth and global charm of Filipino hospitality. – Rappler.com