PayMaya’s Feel-Good Deals include whopping discounts on groceries, hotels

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by PayMaya and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

We all love the feeling of good vibes when we get good deals from our favorite brands and e-commerce sites. That’s why digital financial services leader PayMaya is spreading the joy with exciting offers with its year-round Feel-Good Deals promo.

Get your daily dose of serotonin with PayMaya’s Feel-Good Deals starting this March from an extensive list of the country’s best brands – hotels, restaurants, groceries, and retail merchants.

All you have to do is pay for your purchases in their physical or online stores using PayMaya to enjoy exclusive discounts. It’s as easy as scanning to pay via PayMaya QR, paying with your PayMaya number, or using your PayMaya physical or virtual card.

“With community quarantine restrictions down to Alert Level 1, consumers are more comfortable with going out to shop, dine, and even enjoy a vacation. PayMaya’s Feel-Good Deals is our way of giving users a much-deserved reward through exclusive deals and discounts. At the same time, this is also our way of showing support to our partner businesses,” said Pepe Torres, PayMaya’s chief marketing officer.

CHEAT SHEET. Save this list for future reference.

If you are celebrating a special occasion or if you want to take a break with family and friends, you can book a stay at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Clark Marriott, Courtyard Iloilo, Sheraton Manila Bay, or Sheraton Manila Hotel. For a minimum stay of two nights, enjoy a 30% discount on your room and 20% off on select amenities when you pay with PayMaya.

You can also get 9% off on Agoda when you book from March 15 to April 14, 2022, using the special code PMAYA9MAR. Meanwhile, you can enjoy a 7% discount on bookings from April 15 to June 14, 2022 with the code PMAYA7APR.

PayMaya also has your back for your everyday essentials. Get exclusive discounts when you pay for your groceries or food in the Pick.A.Roo app with PayMaya. You can enjoy a one-time 15% or up to P375 off for a minimum spend of P1,500 when you use the code FEELGOODROO.

On top of these, customers can enjoy freebies when shopping at Waltermart, and a 15% off on any 2 regular-priced items at your fave retail brands like Birkenstock, Hedgren, Res-Toe-Run, Dr. Martens, The Travel Club, and more with PayMaya.

So what are you waiting for? Get these Feel-Good Deals now with PayMaya! We all deserve the good vibes. If you don’t have an account yet, you can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and register for free. For your daily dose of good vibes, pay with PayMaya! You can visit http://pymy.co/FeelGoodDeals

A great way to pay

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines, with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government.

As of end-December 2021, it provides more than 44 million Filipinos access to financial services through its consumer platforms. Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 63,000 partner agent touchpoints serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved access to digital services.

Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country, including “every day” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and e-commerce merchants, as well as government agencies and units. – Rappler.com