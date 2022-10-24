PLDT Enterprise launches BOUNDLESS: Philippine Digital Convention 2022

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by PLDT Enterprise and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of PLDT, Inc. (PLDT), the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the country, brings back Philippine Digital Convention (PH Digicon), now bigger, bolder, and boundless this 2022 after two years of being held virtually in the pandemic.

BOUNDLESS: Philippine Digital Convention 2022 is happening on October 27-28, 2022 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom with a simultaneous live broadcast via a virtual platform. This event is poised to attract more than 10,000 delegates from around the world in its two-day run.

To kick off PH Digicon, the country’s most prestigious and one of the most sought-after thought leadership events in the Asia-Pacific Region, a media launch unveiled the event’s key message of transformation for businesses in response to the challenges brought about by these uncertain times.

The media launch on October 19 at the Smart Tower in Makati City, with simultaneous live streaming via Cisco Webex, featured an impressive lineup of speakers including PLDT Group Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan along with other PLDT and Smart executives: President and CEO Al S. Panlilio; Chief Commercial and Information Advisor Noel C. Lorenzana; SVP and Head of Enterprise and International Business Groups Jojo G. Gendrano; and ePLDT President and CEO Viboy S. Genuino. They will also be joined by Nokia PH Country Head Carlos Reyes; Cisco PH Managing Director Zaza Soriano-Nicart, FiberHome Marketing Director Spark Zhang; Palo Alto Networks PH Country Systems Engineering Manager Jobert David; and Google Cloud PH & VN Country Manager Malis Selamat. A Q&A session was moderated by PLDT Group’s Cathy Y. Yang.

“At long last, after two years of the pandemic, we are excited and are all looking forward to seeing and connecting with familiar and new faces in this hybrid, limited in-person Philippine Digicon,” says Gendrano. “As you know, Digicon is always a highly-anticipated event among brands, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. And we are very happy to bring it back thanks to our partners Nokia, Cisco, FiberHome, Palo Alto Networks, and Google Cloud.”

Continuing on with the tradition of inviting top-tier international celebrity speakers like award–winning actress and founder and CEO of goop, Gwyneth Paltrow in 2020, and Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur Charlize Theron in 2021, this year’s conference will be headlined by no other than NBA Hall of Famer, philanthropist, and businessman Earvin “Magic” Johnson who will speak about his unique experiences of businesses keeping relevant in this era of digital transformation as well as taking on the unique challenges that entrepreneurs face today.

Joining Johnson in the Plenary Sessions are high-level keynote presentations, panel discussions, and insight sharing from the convention’s headline speakers that include PLDT’s top executives like Pangilinan, Panlilio, and Gendrano as well as a Women Power Panel with DENR Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga; Summit Media’s Lisa Y. Gokongwei-Cheng; Shell companies PH’s Lorelie Quiambao-Osial; and LANDBANK’s Cecilia Borromeo, among others.

There will be the Tech Leadership Forum that will showcase top technology trends and industry advancements straight from experts like Nokia’s Ezer Alshech; Cisco’s Lawrence Ballestrin; FiberHome’s Musa Bai; Palo Alto Networks’ Beng Yeow Ong; and Google Cloud’s Tony Low. Fellowship Night will also be a treat as it will feature a live performance by Ely Buendia.

The 2022 theme “Boundless” is a battlecry for enterprises to evolve in their operations in order to fully embrace the bountiful opportunities and possibilities of full digital adoption. For more information on BOUNDLESS: Philippine Digital Convention 2022, visit https://pldtenterprise.com/. – Rappler.com