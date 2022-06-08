PLDT firms up IoT venture with Packetworx deal

Leading the signing were, from left, PLDT VP and Head for Product Management and DBG Amil Azurin, PLDT VP and Head of Enterprise Innovations and IoT Business Development Melvin Jeffrey Chan, Packetworx CEO Arnold Bagabald, and Packetworx Chief Marketing Officer Raisa Ysaac -Orbon

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by PLDT Enterprise and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The Philippines’ largest, fully integrated telco provider PLDT is advancing its plans in the deployment and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) as it signs with leading IoT enabler and developer Packetworx for a strategic venture. This partnership will help accelerate the roll out of IoT which would benefit the digital roadmap of businesses, industries, and the local technology landscape.

Complementing PLDT’s own suite of IoT solutions called Internet of Possibilities (IoP), Packetworx’s expertise on IoT and a wide portfolio of IoT solutions will support PLDT’s goal to offer relevant IoT solutions to enterprise clients.

“Data generated by the Internet of Things fuels Digital Transformation, AI, and Analytics. Packetworx, with the support of PLDT, its market reach and solid infrastructure, will allow further support to the academe, local government units, and enterprises in their quest for sustainability, efficiency and productivity through the use of the IoT. This partnership is invaluable in our goal to accelerate the adoption of IoT throughout the country,” said Packetworx CEO Arnold Bagabaldo.

Providing relevant solutions and digital services in aid of the country’s various economic sectors, PLDT, with its wireless subsidiary Smart, has long announced its IoT offerings in the market. The pioneering suite of solutions provides companies fixed and mobile services and tools, enabling faster collaboration, enhanced visibility and monitoring into their operations, and ‘smarter’ ways of working through interconnected devices.

“The PLDT Group partners with industry leaders to work on viable IoT solutions which help drive digital transformations of enterprises. We look forward to working with Packetworx and maximizing the value of this partnership for unlocking the tremendous benefit and potential of IoT technology for our customers, and for the country,” said PLDT VP and Head of Enterprise Innovations and IoT Business Development Melvin Jeffrey Chan.

Through Innolab, the PLDT Enterprise unit is in constant search for determined and passionate startups who share the same vision and values with the group. Last year, PLDT and Smart launched the Start Up Challenge where Packetworx emerged as one of the notable finalists in the nationwide competition.

“Today, startups actually provide the best solutions to some of the most perpetuating problems in the world. Our team in PLDT hopes to find these impassioned businesses and, with the right investments, elevate their products to become invaluable solutions to the most pressing problems today,” shared PLDT Innovation Lab and Ecosystem Partnerships Head Dara Ever Juan.

Through forging strategic partnerships with industry leaders and founders within the country’s thriving startup communities, PLDT continues to seek out opportunities for innovations with marketable potential or enhance the customer experience. – Rappler.com