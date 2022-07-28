PLDT, Smart activate more ‘Libreng Tawag, Libreng WiFi’ sites in quake-hit areas

The new sites are located in Ilocos Sur, Abra, and Benguet

Editor’s note: GoodRap continues to share stories of brands, companies, and individuals leveraging their resources to help Filipinos.

PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) have activated three more ‘Libreng Tawag (free calls) and Libreng WiFi (free WiFi) sites in northern Luzon following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit Abra on Wednesday.

“The three new sites expand the ‘Libreng Tawag’ stations that we had set up in the region on Wednesday evening. PLDT and Smart were the first telcos to offer free call services in quake-hit Vigan City, Ilocos Sur following the tremors. We later opened another Libreng Tawag site in Bangued, Abra before midnight,” said Cathy Yang, FVP & Group Head of Corporate Communications at PLDT and Smart.

As of Thursday, PLDT and Smart have activated ‘Libreng Tawag, Libreng WiFi’ stations at the following locations:

Ilocos Sur

Landmark Building, Jose Singson St., Barangay VIII, Poblacion, Vigan City



Vigan Northern Alliance Trading, 3rd Floor UNP Town Center, Tamag, Vigan City



Candon City PD Office, Corner Gaerlan and Abaya St., San Isidro, Candon



Abra

Abra PD Office, Horizon St. Zone 7, Bangued



Benguet

Benguet Agri Pinoy Trading Center, Strawberry Fields, La Trinidad



Aside from providing communication as aid to affected residents, PLDT and Smart continue to work with local government units as they prepare to distribute relief assistance to severely impacted communities.

PLDT and Smart’s ‘Libreng Tawag, Libreng WiFi’ initiative and aid distribution underscore the PLDT Group’s commitment to creating a safe and smart Philippines by providing immediate response through network resilience, continuous availability of communication services, and relief assistance to communities affected by disasters, and aid in recovery.

The programs in helping communities become more resilient in times of calamity are in line with the commitment of PLDT and Smart to help the country attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #11 of making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable by significantly reducing the number of people affected by disasters. – Rappler.com