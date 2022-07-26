Predator League Philippine Finals 2022 to take place on September 17-18

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Predator and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Who will reign supreme in this year’s Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals? Predator is now looking for the best Dota 2 and Valorant teams in the country. Fans can soon witness epic battles and the crowning of the next Predator League champions.

The Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals will take center stage at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium on September 17 to 18. The qualifiers will begin on August 4 for Valorant (other qualifier dates are August 11 and August 18) and August 7 for Dota 2 (other qualifier dates are August 13 and August 20). The playoffs will be held on August 31 and September 1 for Valorant and August 29 and 30 for Dota 2.

At stake is the league’s biggest prize pool yet of P1 million.

The first place winner will receive P200,000, the second place P100,000, the third place P75,000, the fourth place P50,000. Qualifier winners will each receive P25,000.

The Dota 2 winners will have the glory of representing the country in the Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals 2022.

After two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, the Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals is set to return in person from November 11-13 in Japan. Qualified teams across 15 countries and territories will participate in the grand finals.

“We have seen so much growth and potential in the country’s esports landscape and that is what the Asia Pacific Predator League is all about. But more than that, we are very happy to see the stakeholders in esports hopeful about the future after two years of restrictions,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Since its inception and maiden run in 2018, Predator League has expanded to include participants from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

For more information and updates about the Predator League, visit their Facebook page. – Rappler.com