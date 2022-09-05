Take care of your plastic waste with #PlasticDropPH

Bookmark this page for an interactive map of plastic collection points all over the country

How do you take care of your plastic waste?

Some people segregate their waste before garbage collectors round them up, while others recycle their own plastic waste at home. But we all know that proper waste disposal is not a problem individuals can address on their own.

The good news is there are many facilities across the country that collect and segregate plastic waste. These facilities take steps to properly dispose of various types of plastic waste. This is accomplished with the collective efforts and support of volunteering organizations, companies, and other institutions.

However, not many people are aware of the location of these facilities.

Nestlé Philippines brought together its different brands including Nescafé, Milo, Maggi, and Bear Brand to relaunch Plastic Drop PH – a plastics collection point map with national coverage built through crowdsourcing thanks to the consumers and online communities that contributed. This effort gathers information on plastic collection points and encourages people to dispose of their plastic waste responsibly so that these do not end up in our environment or in dumpsites and landfills.

Are you interested in being part of this initiative geared towards a waste-free future?

There are two ways you can participate in this campaign. If you know of credible plastic collection points near you, fill out this form or leave a comment on this Facebook post.

You can also take part in the proper disposal of plastic waste. To prepare, take note of these general guidelines:

Before dropping off your waste, make sure these are clean and segregated by type. For example, you should clean your PET water bottles and separate these from their bottle caps, which are HDPE plastics.

You can also examine your plastic waste and search for the numbers inside the chasing arrows symbol to determine what kind of plastic you have.

The map below shows which types of plastic waste can be disposed of at a particular plastic collection point.

When your plastic waste is ready for disposal, take note of a plastic collection point near you. Check out this interactive map and don’t forget to bookmark this page for updates.

Through this chart, you can also check under which type your plastic waste belongs and segregate accordingly.

– Rappler.com