PROTECT 2024 to hold panel discussions on mitigating business risks amidst new threats

The one-day conference will cover current geopolitical risks, terrorism and violent extremism, climate change, and cybersecurity among others

“Rethinking Global Security, Geopolitical, Operational and Digital Challenges” is the theme of the next round of conferences on Doing Business Amidst New Threats scheduled on June 28, 2024 at the New World Hotel, Makati City, Philippines.

The one-day conference is hosted and organized by Leverage International (Consultants) Inc.

Under the umbrella of “PROTECT” security risks global assessment, the event opens with a keynote address from the national security adviser and director general of the National Security Council secretariat Secretary Eduardo M. Ano. This will be followed by a presentation on the Changing Global Threat Landscape by Prof. Rohan Gunaratna of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies of Singapore.

The whole day session will cover current geopolitical risks, terrorism and violent extremism, natural risks situation, climate change, the fragile health care system, values and digital risks, cybersecurity and threat intelligence, artificial intelligence (AI), and communication technologies.

Geopolitics and risk perspectives

Geopolitics as the key to economic outlook will be pursued on a panel discussion format led by H. E. Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to the Philippines who was previously ambassador to Afghanistan, UAE and Qatar, EU Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan and facilitator for the first significant Afghan peace accord with the Herb-e-Islamic group.

He will be joined by Veera Kaarela, Deputy Head of Mission of Finland in Manila; Jonathan Ravelas, Financial Market Observer and Dan Lachica, president of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. will then share the Philippine perspective on Terrorism and Violent Extremism in Session 2.

Climate change and the human factor

The sessions following will cover growing societal risks arising from natural disasters caused by climate change and our fragile healthcare system.

An interesting session in response to such risks will recognize the growing importance of human-made factors on climate-related disasters beyond mitigation. Former National Power Corporation president Guido Delgado and Management Association of the Philippines Energy Committee chairperson Ruth Yu- Owen will discuss how climate action can be instrumental in transitioning to a path of low-carbon growth and further benefiting households.

COVID-19 highlighted the health care system to be a national security concern. To lead the discussions on major issues in this area will be Dr. Kenneth Hartigan-Go, former undersecretary for health regulation of the Department of Health and former director general of the Food and Drug Administration. He will be joined by Dr. Ma. Dominga Padilla, clinical associate professor of the UP College of Medicine, and Dr. Via Roderos-Galban, executive director of Alliance for Improving Health Outcomes

Digital age and building trust

The second part of the PROTECT conference will focus on “Building Trust in the Digital Age.”

Director Winnie Quidato from the Office of Integrated Operations, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Office of the President will open the panel discussions with concerns on global online scams.

Participating in the discussions on other issues involving data protection and management are Director Aubin Am Nieva of the National Privacy Commission; Rodney Lee, CEO of Cybots Pte. Ltd.; and Angel Redoble, chairman and founding president of the Philippine Institute of Cybersecurity Professionals.

Discussions on cybersecurity will center on building national threat deterrence capability. Factual observations and experiences on political and national conflicts amidst ongoing wars will be discussed by Paul Reid, global head of threat intelligence at opentext Cybersecurity, and Brian Cotaz of CISCO.

Roland Ong, head of cybersecurity architecture at Asperiq will present the defense infrastructure needed.

Customer needs and technological advances

The PROTECT conference will also discuss organizational work issues and evolving customer needs resulting from recent dynamic technological developments.

To contribute their expertise and experience in these subjects are Titus Manuel, founding chairman of the National Association of Data Protection Officers of the Philippines; Dominic Ligot, head of research and AI of IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines; and Sam Jacoba, founding president of the National Association of Data Protection Officers of the Philippines.

This year marks a breakout period for AI, with more powerful and smarter tools. In this context, the PROTECT conference will discuss the role of AI in building digital trust and cyber capabilities. This will be discussed by Dale Pascual Jose, national technology and security officer of Microsoft Philippines.

And beyond building trust and learning, former Deputy Privacy Commissioner Dondi Mapa will present how to protect ourselves from AI – the 2 sides of the same coin.”

For more information, please refer to https://protect.leverageinternational.com. – Rappler.com

