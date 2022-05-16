Puregold celebrates entrepreneurs with ‘Pambansang Sari-Sari Store Week’

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Puregold and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

In recognition of the contribution of sari-sari stores and small to medium business owners, Puregold ushers in “Pambansang Sari-Sari Store Week” on May 16-21.

The week will be filled with surprises for members of Puregold’s “Tindahan Ni Aling Puring,” its loyalty membership program.

“We have always made helping small businesses a core mission of our company. Thus, we find ways to help sari-sari stores and other businesses like bakeries and carinderias adapt and thrive through the times,” said Vincent Co, president of Puregold.

During Pambansang Sari-Sari Store Week, sari-sari stores and small business owners can expect huge discounts in Puregold physical stores and the mobile app. They can look forward to even more good deals during the three-day Puregold “Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention” on May 19-21 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Promo packs with at least 10% savings will be sold and distributed by more than 500 Aling Puring Account Representatives nationwide exclusively to members of the Tindahan ni Aling Puring program.

With the theme “Tuloy Natin Ang Pagsasama, Tuloy Natin Ang Pag-Asenso,” the Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention 2022 offers free items up for grabs to attendees.

Upon registration, every Tindahan Ni Aling Puring member-attendee will receive P300 worth of items for free that they can sell in their stores. Puregold will also sell bundles ranging from P50 to P250 with at least 10% savings or even more free goods!

Tindahan Ni Aling Puring members can also try the Puregold Mobile app during the convention. The app will offer special deals with at least a 10% discount and freebies for in-app purchases during that time. They can then pick up their purchases right there at the World Trade Center.

Be there at Puregold’s Pambansang Sari-Sari Store Week 2022 on May 16-21 and the Tindahan ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention 2022 on May 19-21!

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/puregold.shopping. – Rappler.com