PwC Philippines introduces six new partners to the firm

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Roderick “Rick” M. Danao, Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC Philippines, proudly announces the admission of six new partners—all CPAs (certified public accountants)—to the firm, effective 1 July 2024. Rick shares, “As we continue to fortify our firm for the future, it is with great pleasure that I introduce our incoming partners for the new fiscal year. They bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to our firm, and their addition will undoubtedly propel us to even greater heights.”

Andrei Laguna will be an integral part of Isla Lipana & Co.’s assurance practice. He has led assurance work for multinational and domestic companies, including due diligence reviews and securities offering engagements, for over 13 years. His specialty is in the telecommunications and digital finance space, where he continues to work with the country’s largest players in these sectors. He expanded his skills by taking assignments at PwC United Kingdom (UK) and PwC Finland where he managed group audits for US-listed Fortune 500 companies.

Andrei graduated cum laude from Bicol University and placed fifth in the October 2010 CPA Licensure Examination (CPALE). In 2023, he completed PwC’s 18-month Leadership Equation Program as part of its pioneer cohort. He currently serves as an Assurance Quality Inspection Reviewer, responsible for conducting quality reviews across PwC territories within the region.

Jannick Reyes will lead Isla Lipana & Co.’s Information Technology Assurance Services (ITAS) practice. With over 15 years of experience in digital audit, IT advisory, and assurance services, he specializes in business process reviews, IT general controls reviews, integrated audits, data privacy assessments, IT benchmarking, and third-party assurance across various industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and real estate.

He was seconded to PwC UK’s London office for two years, where he handled third-party assurance for companies in the banking and capital markets sectors. Jannick, a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), also earned his Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) credential. He earned his BS Accountancy degree from Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman.

Nonito Esteban II will help lead the Brunei-based PricewaterhouseCoopers Services, a member firm of the PwC network. He has performed assurance and non-assurance services for oil and gas, telecommunications and logistics companies in Brunei and the Philippines, and expanded his international experience at the London office of PwC UK. He is one of the pioneers in re-establishing PwC’s presence in Brunei.

He graduated magna cum laude with a BS in Accounting degree from the Philippine School of Business Administration (PSBA) and ranked seventh in the CPALE.

Nelson Soriano will bring his wealth of experience to the tax practice of Isla Lipana & Co. He has provided tax advice on cross-border transactions, corporate restructuring, and other business/commercial transactions. He has also provided tax compliance service and tax assessment case resolution to clients in the manufacturing, healthcare, power, information technology, and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors, among others. Prior to joining PwC, Nelson held tax leadership roles in large multinational companies both in the Philippines and overseas, where he successfully built and managed these organizations’ structural, operational, and transactional tax requirements.

Nelson holds a degree in BS Accountancy, cum laude, from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from De La Salle University (DLSU). He also completed the Executive Program in Management course at Cornell University and PwC’s 18-month Leadership Equation Program.

Jane Alcause-Fabro also joins the leadership of Isla Lipana & Co.’s tax compliance and client accounting services practice. She has more than a decade of experience in providing tax return preparation, compliance services, and other statutory filing requirements, including Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) compliance, accounting/bookkeeping, payroll, and other related services. She has worked with clients from various industries like IT, BPO/shared service centers, manufacturing, and retail and consumer, among others.

Jane has in-depth knowledge of local tax rules and regulations, the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards (PFRS), and the Philippine Standards on Auditing (PSA). She has been involved in several agreed-upon procedures, review engagements, and consulting projects covering tax and accounting matters for many multinational companies. Jane graduated cum laude from Saint Louis University with a degree in BS Accountancy. She is currently pursuing her MBA degree at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.

Ryan Marte will lead the Financial Crime Unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting Services Philippines Co. Ltd., a member firm of the PwC network. Ryan has more than 20 years of experience in anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), audit, compliance, and advisory services. He has been involved in setting up and leading multiple large-scale and complex financial crime projects for our global clients. Prior to joining PwC, he held key leadership roles in various financial institutions in the Philippines and abroad.

He graduated cum laude from the Ateneo de Davao University with a degree in BS Accountancy. Ryan completed an International Diploma in AML from the International Compliance Association.

From left: Jannick Reyes, Ryan Marte, Jane Alcause-Fabro, Nonito Esteban II, Nelson Soriano, and Andrei Laguna.

With the admission of these six new partners, Rick empowers employees to continue the firm’s legacy, saying, “We are not just adding to our leadership team, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to integrity and excellence. By fostering an environment where every individual can thrive, we ensure that our legacy of high standards, ethical practices, and outstanding service to our clients will endure for many more years to come.”

PwC’s purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. They are a network of firms in 151 countries with more than 360,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory, and tax services. Isla Lipana & Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting Services Philippines Co. Ltd. are Philippine member firms of the PwC network. PricewaterhouseCoopers Services is an affiliate member firm in Brunei and is part of the PwC network. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE