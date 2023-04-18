Radius begins year-long partnership with Edispo for ethical e-waste management

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Radius Telecoms, Inc. and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

In a bid to amplify the company’s green initiatives, telecommunications company Radius Telecoms, Inc. is moving itself and its clients towards ethical e-waste disposal. To realize this, the company has partnered with Edispo – a social enterprise aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) that help companies to dispose of tech waste responsibly.

For enterprise clients who would like to upgrade their network equipment, Radius will be offering a Lease-to-Tech Refresh bundle that lets customers replace their hardware with Cisco routers, access points and other networking equipment on a lease agreement. Along with this bundle, clients will get Edispo voucher worth up to P10,000 which can allow them to get business matching consulting hours or offset expense for their actual disposal service from the list of partners of Edispo.

Radius’ steps toward ethical e-waste disposal help address a “looming e-waste crisis” in the country. According to the United Nations’ last Global E-Waste Monitor report, the Philippines is one of the top Southeast Asian countries that generate e-waste, with an estimate of 3.9 kg per capita in 2019. The Environmental Management Bureau has also deemed “waste electrical and electronic equipment” or WEEE as one of the fastest growing waste streams in the country.

If left unchecked, improper e-waste disposal can have detrimental effects on Filipinos’ health and the environment at large due to its hazardous nature. With Radius being a reputable 23-year-strong player in the local telecommunications industry, it takes the company a step closer to supporting Meralco’s UNSDG sustainability efforts by adopting ethical e-waste management. This follows UNSDG’s Goal #12: Responsible Consumption and Production, ultimately leading into becoming a cleaner Philippines.

To learn more about how Radius goes beyond connectivity for its customers, visit their official website now. – Rappler.com