Radius offers lease-to-tech refresh with Cisco’s world-class hardware

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Radius Telecoms, Inc. and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Want world-class reliability for your business’ networks? Radius Telecoms, Inc. has you covered as it includes award-winning American network and security solutions company, Cisco, into its service bundles.

Cisco, a worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet, is now one of Radius’ preferred partners for its core equipment. Clients can now avail of Cisco-powered bundles that are tailored to address industry-specific needs, as Radius pivots to more targeted solutions for sectors like BPOs, banking, manufacturing, and SMEs.

According to Radius’ VP and head of enterprise & carrier sales, Beng Manahan, “Radius has been a Cisco-powered partner since its founding in 2001. The primary reason for this is the global brand reputation of Cisco, and we see them as the best partner to help the company deliver the highest service level uptime for our connectivity services offered to the enterprise market in the Philippines,” said Manahan.

Radius can re-fleet its enterprise clients’ critical networking equipment at zero cash-out for a one-stop tech refresh with Cisco gear. Radius also offers Managed Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) services which come with complimentary IT consulting sessions. “This service allows enterprise customers to focus on revenue-generating activities while Radius looks after the technical specifications, sizing and operations,” Manahan added.

For enterprise customers who avail of data or internet subscriptions, they can also refresh their networking routers, switches, and access points with Cisco Meraki equipment through competitively priced add-ons.

To learn more about Radius’ upgraded service bundles, visit their official website today. – Rappler.com