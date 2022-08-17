Radius now: Innovating agile, versatile, reliable connections

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Radius Telecoms, Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, not even countries with the most robust economies were prepared to face unprecedented challenges that included widespread strict lockdowns and restrictions. With public safety as the foremost priority, many aspects of our lives shifted. Work-from-home and online distance learning arrangements became the norm.

Even now, as the world begins to slowly ease out of the pandemic, the dependency on reliable internet connectivity for homes, businesses, and large-scale enterprises has remained, thus making the role of the telecommunications industry more crucial than ever.

Aware of its vital role in the new normal, Radius Telecoms, Inc. (Radius), a Manila Electric Co.’s (Meralco) subsidiary engaged in telecommunications, reinforced its commitment to deliver excellent information, communications, and technology (ICT) products and services to its customers.

With connectivity as the backbone of its business, Radius offer high-grade technology through its Data, Internet, Managed Services, and Cloud Solutions. And with the company’s strong resolve to redefine customer service and satisfaction, its customers can expect nothing less than a service that is agile, versatile, and reliable.

“We continuously strive to deliver a delightful customer experience through our superior network, next-generation digital solutions, and world-class customer service,” said Radius president and CEO Quiel Delgado.

“We believe that agility, versatility, and reliability work together as we continuously collaborate with our partners to create various technological and practical solutions to respond quickly to the changing needs of our customers. Our thrust? We make things happen faster for you,” he added.

Force for Good

For Radius, the pandemic presented an empowering opportunity to rise to the challenge of providing one of the new musts in the new normal – fast and reliable connectivity.

The company became a force for good in the society as it provided in-demand expansion of services and went above and beyond with its customer service at a time when most industries struggle to keep up with the requirements of their customers amid mobility restrictions.

It helped companies survive and thrive by introducing new standards for a more agile and interconnected workforce to keep up with today’s business environment.

Now one of the preferred connectivity providers of top corporations in the Philippines, Radius offers an extensive portfolio of high-availability, low-latency, and fully secured services that cater to the needs of the enterprise and consumer markets.

From a carrier’s carrier to a full telco service provider

Radius has since transformed from being a carrier partner of other local and foreign telecommunication companies and cable operators to provide their local loop requirements back in 2000.

The company grew its market through its entry into the enterprise segment, offering data services, dedicated internet, and eventually launching value-added services like Managed Router, Managed Security, and Managed Wi-Fi Services to customers located within the Meralco franchise area.

By 2020, Radius was able to expand its domestic footprint as it started offering services in Cebu and Clark, and established points-of-presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

A year later, Radius took an aggressive path and focused on expanding its business portfolio to address the unserved and underserved demand of the consumer market, the micro and small medium enterprise (MSME) segments, while continuously growing its enterprise and carrier businesses. This was when the company ventured into the consumer market with the launch of its RED Fiber broadband internet service that gives the experience of an enterprise network down to the household.

Radius also continued with the expansion of its network footprint and business presence through strengthened and strategic partnership with large townships and estate developers.

Sustaining the momentum for 2022

Now with over 20 years of expertise and experience, Radius has been a reliable partner of various corporations and businesses across many industries for data, internet, and other connectivity requirements.

“We are proud of our superior and secure telco infrastructure made possible by our decision to use only carrier-grade network equipment which is matched by our agility to respond quickly to the changing needs of our customers,” Delgado said.

For the consumer market, Radius aims to increase RED Fiber’s presence in underserved and unserved areas of NCR, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, parts of Batangas, and Cebu.

For its Enterprise clients, Radius recently launched the Radius Intelligent EDGE Router with Teltonika Networks, Bondix Intelligence, and Clixlogic to help businesses with remote offices and branches interconnect their distributed operations through high availability connectivity setups.

For its Smart Building Solutions, Radius partnered with leading Internet of Things (IoT) enabler and developer, Packetworx, through Clixlogic, for a strategic venture to expand its Industrial IoT portfolio. This partnership will help accelerate the rollout of industrial IoT which would benefit the digital roadmap of businesses.

With this brand refresh and new product offerings, Radius believes that agility, versatility, and reliability work together in collaborating with their partners to create various technological and practical solutions to keep with the pace with the ever-changing needs of their customers.

“As we strive to reach our corporate goals, we always put our customers first by delivering world class service as we aim to provide a delightful customer experience. With Radius, your business and life will never slow down,” concluded Delgado. – Rappler.com