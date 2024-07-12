RapplerEats: Gen Zs try Del Monte’s new Fruity Zing

Fruity na, zing pa! Can Del Monte’s new drink, Fruity Zing, cure our Gen Z adulting woes? Fruity Zing is called the “Gen Z baby” of the Del Monte family that is low on calories and high on fun.

Fruity Zing is also made from real fruit juices and retails at P25 only.

So what did we think of this drink? Watch to find out. 🍎🍋

– Rappler.com

