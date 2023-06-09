This is your sign to experience autumn, spring, and winter in Europe

Traveling is both fun and daunting. Fortunately, Trafalgar and Costsaver have guided tours for every budget to help you with that.

Since we live in a country where it’s either just rainy or sunny, most of us dream of experiencing the colors of the seasons like they do in other countries. Maybe autumn in Bergen, spring in Copenhagen, or winter in Zürich. It all sounds so dreamy, but honestly, also so daunting to prepare for, especially if you want to travel to countries in the US or Europe.

I remember arriving in Athens International Airport in Greece after a long-haul flight from Manila, exhausted and badly in need of a bath, only to find ourselves not knowing how to get to our hotel. With our broken Greek, we asked some of the airport staff and was led to a bus that took more than an hour of travel. We later found out that taking the train would have taken us a much shorter time.

Meanwhile, during a trip to Paris years ago, we wanted to go up the Notre Dame. But when we got there, we were welcomed by a line that snaked around the historic church. We ended up queuing for more than an hour to buy our tickets, and only over 30 minutes to explore before it was time to close.

Hiccups like these are part of the price we pay for DIY-ing our trips. We wanted to save as much money as we could. But it makes me wonder, were we really able to save even after all that wasted time spent in traffic and long queues?

Benefits of guided tours

I told myself that the next time we go on a European trip, we definitely have to book guided tours. Here are some of the pros that I’ve listed down:

We don’t need to spend so much time researching how to navigate a new country, which spots to visit, and how to secure tickets for these spots.

We don’t need to create our own itinerary and rack our brains for how we can fit every activity in a day and how we can go from one place to another without being late.

If we want to experience the different colors of the season like autumn, spring, and winter, we will know when and where exactly we need to go.

All we need is to be present and be guided as to what we should do, which meeting place to go to, and more importantly, enjoy the sights and sounds of wherever we are at the moment.

I could go on and on. The bottomline is, if you’re a traveler who likes to have a more organized and stress-free trip, booking a guided tour is really the way to go.

Choosing guided tours

The first thing you need to consider when choosing a guided tour is if it’s organized by a reputable company. Remember, you will be flying to countries that are thousands of miles away from home. You need to make sure that you’re putting yourself and your family in the hands of a travel company that would keep you happy and safe.

One of the known brands for tried and tested guided tours is the award-winning Trafalgar. It’s part of the family-owned and run company, The Travel Corporation (TTC) which has been around for over a hundred years.

Trafalgar doesn’t provide just your ordinary tour, it’s all about connecting with the locals. They offer carefully-curated tours that are crafted and led by local experts around the world. So you’re sure to visit must-see spots and discover local secrets. Trafalgar also offers an extraordinary “Be My Guest” experience where travelers are welcomed to a local’s home. They get to eat, chat, and learn more about a country’s culture straight from the locals themselves.

Some of their tours include “Highlights of Spain and Portugal,” a 13-day tour of Madrid, Granada, Seville, and Lisbon. In this tour, guests will be able to spend time in the pilgrimage center of Fátima, join a family on their stud farm in the Alentejo, explore the icons left behind by Catholic kings and Moorish sultans, and more.

ALHAMBRA PALACE. Visit the famous Alhambra Palace in Spain with its amazing palaces, gardens and fountains, known to be inspired by poetry. All photos courtesy of The Travel Corporation

LISBON CITY. Discover the lively city of Lisbon, a seafaring capital of Portugal, with a Local Specialist via a sightseeing tour.

Another guided tour called “Scenic Scandinavia and its Fjords” is a 14-day tour of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. During this Scandinavian trip, guests will discover the truth behind the beloved fairy tales of Hans Christian Andersen, hop aboard one of Europe’s most exciting train journeys, and learn about farm life near Bergen, to name a few.

NORWAY. Set sail from Hirtshals across the Skagerrak to the port of Kristiansand in Norway.

The tours include a professional Travel Director and driver, accommodations, several meals, day-by-day itineraries, charges, and local taxes, luxury transportation, and so much more.

If you want to start with more budget-friendly guided tours, you can check out Trafalgar’s sister brand, Costsaver. Costsaver offers unpacked tours, giving guests the freedom to tour how they choose. Travel essentials like hotels, several meals, transportation, must-see sights, and 24/7 support team will be taken care of so guests can tailor their trips to their liking and budget. Guests have the flexibility to choose from over 600 optional experiences and 70 carefully-planned budget tours that Costsaver has to offer.

This year is truly the year to fulfill our travel goals and see the colors of the seasons whether that’s in Europe or in the US. It’s time to experience the excitement and joys of traveling again – but without all the hassle and stress that come with it. – Rappler.com