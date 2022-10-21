Hey, go-getters! RED Fiber is giving away Apple gadgets to help you hustle.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by RED Fiber and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Calling all students, professionals, and all-around achievers! Do you have the drive for success, but your workstation needs a little glow up for the grind? Then this giveaway might just be what you need.

RED Fiber is running the second out of three legs of its Tambahay Gadget Giveaway – this time, “For the Hardworking In You.” The 100% fiber internet provider will be giving away one 24” 256GB iMac, two 11” 256GB iPad Pros, and three Airpod Max units to help their subscribers’ productivity flourish.

Interested? Here’s the lowdown: All new successful residential Internet Only or Dual Play (Internet + Cignal PayTV) Plan subscribers who applied via the official RED Fiber website from the period of October 1 to November 30, 2022 are eligible to join.

When deciding on the plan of your choice, remember: the higher the plan, the more e-raffle tickets you get! Plan 35 MBPS subscribers get participants one e-raffle entry, Plans 50 and 100 MBPS subscribers get three entries, while Plans 200 and 400 MBPS subscribers get five.

The grand draw will happen on December 10, and the winners will be announced to the public on December 18. A Radius Customer Care representative will also be contacting the grand winners via SMS and email. To claim the prizes, winners will be asked to present the official email from Radius Telecoms, a copy of their latest statement of account, and a valid ID to claim their prize. So hold on to your receipts!

Once you’ve got your reliable, high-speed RED Fiber internet plus the right work tools, there’s no stopping the heights you can reach with your studies, online side gig, or full-time job all from the comfort of your home.

Ready to try your luck? Join the raffle by applying for a RED Fiber subscription through the official website now. – Rappler.com