Don’t click that link: Little red flags to look out for to avoid getting scammed

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by RCBC and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Remember when “it’s a scam!” was just a harmless meme?

With staying at home amid the pandemic making us comfortable using cashless transactions and e-wallets to make payments easier, it has also, unfortunately, become an avenue for scammers and fraudsters to trick people and steal their hard-earned money.

While the internet remains a great place to shop, bank, and connect with the people we love, we still have to stay vigilant when it comes to sharing our private information and keeping digital assets protected. Aside from the usual “don’t share your password” advice, have you been reading up on the country’s latest cybersecurity trends lately?

During BrandRap and RCBC’s recently concluded roundtable discussion, #FraudCheck: How to spot online scams, experts from the telco, banking, and cybersecurity industries came together to open the conversation on online scams and what the private and public sectors can do to keep safe. In case you missed the discussion, you can still watch it here.

The question remains, just how tech-savvy are we when it comes to online scams? Are you well-equipped to spot the warning signs of a scam before ringing the alarm?

Here are a few red flags to look out for as shared by #FraudCheck panelists: cybersecurity expert and Cyber Security Philippines CERT® CEO Joseph Felix Pacamarra, Globe’s Chief Privacy Officer Atty. Irish Salandanan-Almeida, and RCBC’s Chief Risk Officer Gabby Tomas.

Clickable links from your bank

It’s important to remember that banks don’t usually send out links via text, as clicking on unverified links is how scams usually start. When you receive a text with a link asking you to update your banking information, it’s best to manually go to the website you usually visit to double-check. Open a browser from your desktop or mobile and type the official website URL.

Sketchy URLs and websites

Say, you click or come across a website that looks eerily similar to your bank. The panel mentioned that you still need to spot the little details that seem off to the naked eye.

“If you’re going to be doing your banking, only use the official app of your bank,” Joseph said. “If you’re on the website, if you see something a bit wonky and pixelated with the logos, red flag, red flag – get out of there.”

“If it has any deviation or changes, drop it. Don’t click on any link, just to be sure. And call the bank and inquire from them,” he added.

When an OTP is requested

Sometimes, scammers don’t just hide behind texts, but straight-up calls too. That’s when it’s important to remember that bank customer representatives will never ask for your one-time pin (OTP), usernames, and passwords.

“The last line of defense is really the OTP. No matter what the industry does, no matter what the telcos do, the banks do, if the customer will give that last access piece to the fraudster, they will now have access to change your credentials, change your access to do transactions on your behalf,” Gabby said.

Joseph, Gabby, and Atty. Irish also shared some little tips and tidbits that could help you avoid getting scammed online:

Be a good marites

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Atty. Irish emphasized that it’s better to do that extra effort of fact-checking before speaking to that scammer or clicking that link: “It’s better to check multiple times rather than to fall victim to these types of scams and other fraudulent activities.”

”So vigilance is really the key. Be able to develop that discernment when it comes to looking at messages.”

Gabby echoed that being a “good marites” and verifying beforehand with your bank will save you trouble in the long run: “A healthy dose of paranoia will go a long, long way. Have your own independent way to contact your bank,” he advised.

“[Think of ] who you can call to ask if this is legit, is this a real message? So being paranoid and being a marites, that goes a long, long way. So be a good marites.”

Verify, verify, verify

Speaking of verification, that’s when banks and telcos have to come into place to provide assistance to their customers as quickly as possible.

Since scammers move quickly once they get a hold of your accounts, so must the public and private sectors in order to catch the information.

“We need to be aware that the way fraudulent proceeds move is very, very fast,” Gabby shared. “They move through the system, through the network, through multiple banks, even through the telco until they go out.”

He added that one of the key things that telcos and banks have done is to collaborate in finding solutions when it comes to rising scamming trends, along with making it a financial priority to fund projects to raise awareness on cybersecurity.

For their part, Atty. Irish shared that telecommunication companies like Globe have also blocked hyperlinks sent via text message and created 24/7 communication lines with banks and online retailers to conduct joint investigations.

“The moment they see something off, they need to let us know immediately so that we can act. If we all act quickly, then we can be able to prevent most of these things. So the ideal collaboration really includes the consumer, the ordinary Filipino,” Gabby added.

Finally, it’s important to stop the stigma

The discussion went on to emphasize that when you do see the first signs of a scam going around or fall prey to one yourself, it’s better to inform other people so they can also be more vigilant of certain red flags.

“If something had happened to you, I think you need to pay it forward and share that so that less people will become victims as well,” Gabby said.

“On top of all the safeguards, let’s be more open to sharing our experience. That will really help everyone. It’s everyone’s problem, therefore, we have to be part of the solution.”

By following these tips, you can help protect yourself from online scams and have your digital assets remain an asset for you and the people you love. After all, cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. – Rappler.com