Revelation Mobile game to be released in March

VNG Games has confirmed the release date of Revelation Mobile for six Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Philippines

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by VNG Games and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Finally, Revelation Mobile – the latest name from NetEase has officially announced its release date, which will be on March 2, 2023. Adventurers – the Revelation players – can pre-register for this game now at: https://revelation.onelink.me/ui2h/cjlgamnk.

Revelation Mobile is an MMORPG game published by VNG Games in six Southeast Asian countries. Before that, this blockbuster has already proven its quality by successfully launching in some big Asian markets with an investment of US$70 million.

With the message ‘It’s your world – Live it your way,’ Revelation Mobile allows every Adventurer to fully immerse themselves in the fantasy world and grow as they want, to become a unique individual in a world full of adventures. You can freely optimize your character, transform into any model, and explore the living world through the diverse jobs and classes system. Thereby, players have the chance to embark on the endless adventures ahead.

Revelation Mobile is releasing a Gacha event “Come to Revelation – Win a Diamond” to celebrate the launch in Southeast Asia. From February 5 to March 16, Adventurers can win many valuable prizes while joining in this event including:

01 Grand Prize: 1.2 ct diamond, worth USD 21.000

01 Gold Prize: Small Lady Dior My Abcdior Bag

02 Silver Prize: iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB and limited Revelation-themed cases.

Based on the confirmed quality and impressive investment of VNG Games, Revelation Mobile introduces a genuine MMORPG world where all the players may live in their own way, express their styles, and experience magnificent world in Revelation. – Rappler.com