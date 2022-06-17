Reloadly-PLDT Global partnership enables Filipinos to support loved ones from abroad

The partnership will make it easier for people to send airtime to their loved ones in seconds from anywhere in the world

PLDT Global has partnered with Reloadly, an international airtime top-up and digital goods solution, to give businesses and their developer teams plug-and-play access to PLDT Global network.

Under this partnership, digital businesses can integrate seamlessly to the PLDT Global network all over the world through Reloadly APIs, supporting the growing demand from the global developer community for innovative airtime solutions for the fintech, NGO, cryptocurrency, e-commerce, and customer rewards industries.

Reloadly is also one with PLDT Global on the mission to transform the lives of its clients globally, accelerating the deployment of high-speed data networks, closing the digital divide in the countries where it operates by deploying digital highways for millions of people who today are taking advantage of the new digital economy.

Acting as an airtime aggregator, Reloadly provides the world’s first dedicated platform for connecting to the global mobile network. Within this platform is a growing toolkit of airtime software, including Reloadly’s airtime API, widget, plugin, SDK, GitHub projects and more, as well as a vast multilingual library of developer documentation to build open-source airtime solutions.

“We are delighted to join forces with Reloadly for its airtime solutions to strengthen our Vortex platform. Our partnership reflects PLDT Global’s commitment to make digital solutions more accessible to Filipinos wherever they are in the world. This will uniquely position PLDT Global to offer a more convenient option for our customers to securely and seamlessly make digital transactions, including paying bills and sending load to their loved ones. This fosters our vision of enhancing connectivity for migrant Filipinos and their families back home,” said PGC Global CEO Albert Villa-Real.

Michel Francis, CEO of Reloadly, says that: “Reloadly is a startup with global ambitions that enables users of our airtime software toolkit to easily integrate with top mobile operators like PLDT Global.”

“The vast majority of the world – about 78% – still depend on prepaid plans,” Francis adds. “Our mission is to reinvent and break down barriers in the global telco industry by empowering developers and brands to fuel mobile access in markets across the world, most of which have been underserved for far too long.”

Reloadly’s partnership with PLDT Global is an important step to seizing the untapped potential that mobile phone ubiquity has ushered in the global economy. Through this alliance, creating, customizing, and integrating airtime services for creative and innovative new business lines will become more possible than ever. – Rappler.com