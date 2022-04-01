RLC Residences features nature-inspired spaces in new condo Woodsville Crest

ONE WITH NATURE. This new offering from RLC Residences combines nature and condo living.

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Robinsons Land Corporation and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

You can find a sanctuary and a home in one place inside the new RLC Residences nature-inspired development Woodsville Crest located in the south of Metro Manila.

RESIDENTIAL OASIS. Woodsville Crest is RLC Residences’ newest condo for homeowners who love nature.

If you’re the type of homebuyer that seeks a living space that promotes wellness, you are a match for this residential oasis in Merville, Parañaque. Here, work-life balance is a promise as you come home every day to your own breathing space where you get to rest and recharge.

One with nature

You don’t have to go far to experience an environment that can enhance your mental and physical well-being. Take a pick among the studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units that sit in verdant landscapes and grant you access to nature’s beauty right in the comforts of your own home.

ONE BEDROOM UNIT. Work and play in units that sit in verdant landscapes.

Woodsville Crest features a selection of amenities that promote relaxation and active lifestyles. The moment you step foot outside your unit, you’re instantly greeted by lush scenery that will already set your mood for the day.

JOG TRAIL. Enjoy your daily exercise while getting fresh air.

You can go for a morning jog or an afternoon walk along the extensive jogging trails and catch your breath in spacious areas scattered around the complex including pools, grilling stations, an open-air and resort-style clubhouse, among others. All these and more await you and your family as a venue to indulge in leisure and bonding activities!

Upgraded lifestyles

As part of RLC Residences’ commitment to elevating the ways of living for their residents, their new developments are made fiber-optic ready and come with Smart Home features that allow smart appliances and devices to be controlled seamlessly via the exclusive homeowners’ app on your phone.

Homeowners are also entitled to various unit upgrades such as work-from-home nooks, pantry provisions in kitchens, shower enclosures, as well as walk-in closets for the two-bedroom types. Plus, it introduces Smart Storage solutions and bike parking slots to support the hobbies and other pursuits of residents.

Well-established community

Being a resident of the established community of Woodsville Complex grants you easy access to the places and people that matter the most.

Its strategic location is within reach of major thoroughfares like EDSA, SLEX, C5, and C6, as well as two main highways so you can make traffic a thing of the past. Woodsville Crest is also neighboring the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), just in time for the lowering of travel restrictions as we ease back to the old normal.

When the family decides to go on a spontaneous road trip or visit a relative, the property is nearby provinces such as Tagaytay, Laguna, and Batangas.

Act fast! Woodsville Crest is currently in its pre-selling phase for the first two buildings, Oak and Pine, with an offer of a 5% launch discount. For a limited time only, interested homebuyers are given more unit options to choose from at a lower introductory price.

Learn more about Woodsville Crest and other top-notch developments in and out of the Metro via rlcresidences.com or follow their official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.