Good Neighbors International Philippines welcomes Robi Domingo as its newest youth ambassador

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Good Neighbors International Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

TV host and actor, Robi Domingo is now the Good Neighbors International Philippines’ youth ambassador who will campaign and advocate for youth education and empowerment.

Good Neighbors International Philippines (GNIP) held its ceremonial signing with the country director, Jae Choon Lee, welcoming Robi Domingo to the organization last July 27.

“What I love about GNIP is, nakalagay na, Good Neighbors, when you say that one in Filipino, hindi ka lang kapitbahay, ultimately, there’s that responsibility of becoming and doing good as you link your life together with other people, hindi lang siya kapitbahay, this is kapit-buhay. So, I am so excited to link different lives and societies together to see the development and here I am your friendly kapitbahay who is ready to be your kapit-buhay, here in Good Neighbors International Philippines,” Domingo said.

GNIP country director Jae Choon Lee shares he is very grateful to Domingo as he humbly and wholeheartedly accepted this role.

GOOD NEIGHBORS. GNIP country director Jae Choon Lee welcomes TV host and actor Robi Domingo as their newest ambassador.

Domingo has been supporting GNIP since 2017 during the annual National Children’s Month Celebration, and during the Tinig ng Kabataan Film Festival in 2019. Recently, he also hosted the Scholarship Program Launch: A Hundred Dreams to Reach where they welcome the 100 youth scholars of the organization all over the country.

He further expressed his excitement on different activities lined up, especially on the field visits to the community development project areas of the organization. Domingo stated, “I want to visit the sites as well hopefully in the next videos to come, hindi na ako nanood lang, pero bahagi na rin ako nung buhay at kwento nung mga scholars natin kasi that is one thing na kailangan nating gawin ngayon eh, but we have to be really involved and that’s part of the thing na kailangan nating i-launch, hindi lang yung feeling good, being good, you have to do good, and to do good you have to be present, you have to be there.”

Prior to being the youth ambassador, Domingo has been active and vocal on the importance of quality education, social responsibility, servant leadership, youth empowerment, integrity, and good governance. He also speaks on sustainability and the environment.

With everything that is happening to our society, Domingo delivered this message, “Change is definitely constant, it’s there, always happening, may mga bagay tayong hindi nako-control, may mga movements. So, my message is, we are, right now, we are moved to move.” Domingo’s ways have shown how he cared about the youth as the hope and future of the country. Good Neighbors International Philippines is proud and very glad to have him as its youth ambassador to work together with love and kindness for and with the youth of the Philippines. – Rappler.com