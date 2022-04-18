Robinsons Malls is country’s first mall chain to introduce nationwide active lifestyle zones

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Robinsons Malls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Robinsons Malls takes malling to a whole new level as it launches active lifestyle zones in malls all over the country. Malls aren’t just for shopping and dining anymore – now you can also skate, bike, jog, drift, race and enjoy more fun activities.

Robinsons Malls has always been at the forefront of introducing new amenities and attractions for families and modern-day shoppers. It has innovated to convert available mall spaces and parking areas into Active Lifestyle Zones for fitness aficionados, sports enthusiasts and hobbyists. These one-stop outdoor lifestyle hubs feature an expansive playground for skating, karting, running, and even dirt biking. It also created fun and safe Pet Parks equipped with obstacles and big play areas for the furbabies of its customers.

A long-time proponent of sustainable and active living, Robinsons Malls has recently been recognized at the 2021 Mobility Awards as one of the few large commercial establishments that are bicycle-friendly. Now, as the first in the country with nationwide active lifestyle zones, Robinsons Malls is taking its commitment one step further by providing spaces where people can be active and have fun at the same time.

BIKE LANE. Let the little ones learn how to bike the fun way at the East Deck, Robinsons Metro East.

“Robinsons Malls is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all our customers. With these active lifestyle zones, we hope to encourage more people to pursue active and healthy lifestyles and take their malling experiences to the next level,” shares Robinsons Malls’ Senior Vice President and General Manager, Arlene Magtibay.

The active lifestyle zones are conveniently located in different Robinsons Malls around the country – The Yard at Robinsons Starmills, North Deck at Robinsons Place Malolos, The Tracks at Robinsons Place Manila, Fun Park at Robinsons Place Antipolo and Robinsons Place Pavia, East Deck at Robinsons Metro East, RC Tracks at Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Place Iloilo, South Deck at Robinsons Place Imus, The Park at Robinsons Place Roxas, The Lane at Robinsons Place Butuan, Sky Deck at Robinsons Place Tagum, and The Outdoors at Robinsons Place Gensan.

JOG PATH. Burn those calories at the Jog Path, Robinsons Place GenSan

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just looking for a fun way to burn some calories, you’ll surely find your spot under the sun in these active lifestyle zones! Casual runners and pros alike can jog in peace at the Jog Path. Skaters and bikers can enjoy a safe and fun place to practice their skills at the Skate Park and Bike Lane, which are conveniently fitted with rails, ramps, and safety markers. People of all ages and fitness levels can also bring their own workout gear and sweat it out at the Exercise Zone. Fur parents looking for a spot to get their pets running around can also have them play at the Pet Park. And if you’re looking for a fun date idea, or just a day out with friends and family, you can always unwind by go-karting at the Drift Zone or playing at the RC Tracks.

After you’ve worked up a sweat, you can then refuel and recharge at the Outdoor Food Market or visit any of the restaurants and cafes in the mall. You can also do some shopping to treat yourself for a job well done!

These active lifestyle zones are open to the public from Monday to Sunday during mall hours. Robinsons Malls guarantees the safety, cleanliness, and security of these areas for everyone to enjoy.



Robinsons Malls is truly evolving the mall experience by making it easier and more fun for people to live active and sustainable lifestyles, one mall at a time. So what are you waiting for? Visit the Robinsons Mall nearest you and start movin’! –Rappler.com