[ROUNDTABLE] Powering Up: The race to energy security

Experts from the industry, legislature, and academia discuss how we can harness the Philippines’ resources efficiently to avoid energy crises

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Have you noticed the ebb and flow of red and yellow alerts in recent years? As the Philippines strategizes on how to avoid a power crisis, energy security has turned into a race.

In the past months, island provinces like Samal and Occidental Mindoro declared a state of calamity due to power shortage. Major energy sources such as the Malampaya gas field, which has supplied up to 20% of Luzon’s power, is already winding down and is projected to run dry by 2027.

The energy sector must now find ways to create a sustainable, reliable, and resilient mix of energy sources to deliver power to over 110 million Filipinos. In alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the Philippines is aiming to reach 35% renewable energy (RE) by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

The Department of Energy has already created a comprehensive blueprint to achieve this through the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2020-2040. The plan accounts for the lofty projection of a 6.6% peak demand growth rate, which means our generation capacity must double in 11 years. And so begins the road to completely transform our energy sector.

In a roundtable discussion on July 4, ECCP chairman of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Committee Ruth Yu-Owen moderates a conversation among key stakeholders in the project.

Joining the panel is chief science research specialist of the Policy Formulation and Research Division (PFRD) of the Department of Energy – Energy Policy and Planning Bureau (EPPB) Danilo V. Vivar; Philippine Independent Power Producers Association (PIPPA) president Atty. Anne Montelibano; and University of the Philippines – Diliman associate professor of electrical engineering Prof. Rowaldo “Wali” Del Mundo.

In the discussion, the industry experts jump off from the findings and recommendations of the ECCP’s 2023 Advocacy Papers. The Chamber promotes three main points: the creation of a decisive transition strategy to increase renewable energy sources; the integration of the Visayas and Mindanao Grid to strengthen the national grid; and the easing of doing business in the energy sector.

What challenges are we facing and how can leaders move to prepare for the future? How is the government acting on the energy crisis? Which new technologies should we adapt for a secure future? The group tackles this, among other issues.

