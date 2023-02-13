Upgrade time? Samsung Galaxy S23 series now available for pre-order with Smart 

Smart Signature and Smart Infinity users can even get a free memory upgrade this February

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart Communications, Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Smart, the Philippines’ Fastest Mobile Network for Samsung devices according to Ookla®, is now enabling subscribers to “Share the Epic” with the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Series— now available for pre-order with Smart Signature and Smart Infinity plans.

According to a recent Ookla report, Samsung devices are 1.36 times faster on Smart’s 5G mobile network. Smart was also hailed as the country’s Fastest and Best Mobile Network.

Powered by Smart, subscribers can make the most of life’s epic moments with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, which boasts of an unrivaled camera through a fully upgraded Nightography system, premium, and sustainable design showcasing the toughest Gorilla glass, armor aluminum frame, blazing fast performance, and powerful battery life.

FREE memory upgrade*

As a special treat, subscribers and Infinity members who successfully apply for any Smart Signature and Smart Infinity plan bundled with any model from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series from Feb. 2 to 23, 2023 will enjoy a FREE memory upgrade.

Those who will avail of a Galaxy S23 will receive theirs in 256GB while they only pay for the price of 128GB. Meanwhile, customers who will opt for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will get the 512GB variant for the price of 256GB.

Smart Signature Plans

Smart Signature users can pre-order and get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S23 with Device Plan 1499 by adding just P 900 per month with a one-time cashout of P 10,300. This comes with monthly 10 GB data, Unli All-Net Calls and Texts, and 100 Mins Calls to PLDT.

Smart Signature also offers the Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra, best with Device Plan 1999, which includes 15 GB data, Unli All-Net Calls and Texts, and 150 mins. calls to PLDT.

Smart Infinity Plans

On the other hand, Smart Infinity members can power through infinite possibilities with the Galaxy S23 Ultra at Infinity Plans 3500, 5000, and 8000.

These Infinity plans come with Unlimited Data; Calls and Texts to all networks; Data Roaming to 120 countries; and other exclusive Infinity perks and privileges.

Subscribers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series with Smart Signature and Smart Infinity at Smart Stores nationwide. Smart Infinity members may also call *888 or reach out to Infinity Relationship Managers to inquire.

Trade in your device and get up to PHP 12,000 e-voucher**

Subscribers who will pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Smart and trade in any eligible device via CompAsia’s InstaCash app will receive PHP 12,000 Samsung e-voucher.

Those who will avail of a Galaxy S23+ will get PHP 10,800 e-voucher while those who will get a Galaxy S23 will receive a PHP 9,600 e-voucher, which can be used when shopping on the Samsung Online Store.

Interested subscribers may learn more by visiting smart.com.ph/Postpaid/GalaxyS23 and smart.com.ph/Postpaid/Infinity. – Rappler.com