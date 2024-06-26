Sponsored By
BrandRap
BrandRap
#BrandRap

SCPW, SM Prime cap Wetland Center Design Competition for Macabebe Mangrove and Coastal Site

BrandRap Team

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SCPW, SM Prime cap Wetland Center Design Competition for Macabebe Mangrove and Coastal Site

CHAMPIONS. Architecture students from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila win the fourth SCPW Wetland Center Design Competition with their entry titled "Bankauan."

Architecture students reimagine sustainability for the wetlands

The Society for the Conservation of Philippine Wetlands (SCPW), in partnership with one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), successfully concluded the fourth Wetland Center Design Competition, an architecture student design competition.

Held in conjunction with the International Day for Biological Diversity 2024, the competition focused on creating a sustainable Wetland Center Complex for the Macabebe Mangrove and Coastal Site in Brgy. Consuelo, Macabebe, Pampanga.

ISNAWA. The architecture students of the De La Salle University – College of Saint Benilde (DLSU-CSB) present their design titled “Isnawa” to the esteemed panel of judges. DLSU-CSB was named the second place winner of the competition.

The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila’s entry, “Bankauan,” emerged as the first place winner of the competition. The De La Salle University – College of Saint Benilde (DLSU-CSB) secured the second spot with their design, “Isnawa,” while the National University (NU) rounded out the top three with their entry, “Talisayan.” The three schools emerged at the top, besting four other schools.

TALISAYAN. The architecture students of the National University proudly show their wetland design called “Talisayan,” which bagged the third place in the competition.

The event was also supported by the Living Lakes Biodiversity and Climate Project (LLBCP), Unilever Philippines, and Maynilad.

Through the years, SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth while delivering innovative and sustainable integrated property developments. SM Prime continuously champions sustainability in its future property developments, anchored on responsible environmental stewardship. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

SM Supermalls

For exclusive news about SM Supermalls, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM’s official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; and get an insider access to all the fun happenings at SM Supermalls nationwide through SM’s Viber Public Chat. Tweet your thoughts, upload and share your photos, then use its official hashtag #EverythingsHereAtSM.
More about SM Supermalls