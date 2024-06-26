SCPW, SM Prime cap Wetland Center Design Competition for Macabebe Mangrove and Coastal Site

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPIONS. Architecture students from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila win the fourth SCPW Wetland Center Design Competition with their entry titled "Bankauan."

The Society for the Conservation of Philippine Wetlands (SCPW), in partnership with one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), successfully concluded the fourth Wetland Center Design Competition, an architecture student design competition.

Held in conjunction with the International Day for Biological Diversity 2024, the competition focused on creating a sustainable Wetland Center Complex for the Macabebe Mangrove and Coastal Site in Brgy. Consuelo, Macabebe, Pampanga.

ISNAWA. The architecture students of the De La Salle University – College of Saint Benilde (DLSU-CSB) present their design titled “Isnawa” to the esteemed panel of judges. DLSU-CSB was named the second place winner of the competition.

The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila’s entry, “Bankauan,” emerged as the first place winner of the competition. The De La Salle University – College of Saint Benilde (DLSU-CSB) secured the second spot with their design, “Isnawa,” while the National University (NU) rounded out the top three with their entry, “Talisayan.” The three schools emerged at the top, besting four other schools.

TALISAYAN. The architecture students of the National University proudly show their wetland design called “Talisayan,” which bagged the third place in the competition.

The event was also supported by the Living Lakes Biodiversity and Climate Project (LLBCP), Unilever Philippines, and Maynilad.

Through the years, SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth while delivering innovative and sustainable integrated property developments. SM Prime continuously champions sustainability in its future property developments, anchored on responsible environmental stewardship. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE