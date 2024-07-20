ShareAsia: Muay Thai is a must-see in Thailand

Watching Muay Thai at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok is an experience that you can’t miss out on when in Thailand.

The iconic stadium offers a vibrant atmosphere for the sport that has fans locked in on the action.

Muay Thai has deep cultural roots in Thai history and tradition, with locals and tourists alike flocking to the cultural spaces to experience the ‘Art of Eight Limbs’ firsthand.

Whether you’re looking for some excitement or you’re looking to learn more about Thai culture, this culturally rich and thrilling sport is for everyone.

Watch our video to experience it for yourself! Next time you’re in Bangkok, book your Muay Thai tickets in advance via Klook here. – Rappler.com

Note: This post contains an affiliate link. We earn a small commission every time you book through this link.

This content was produced by Rappler+ intern, Bella Toledo. Bella loves to share experiences and perspectives virtually, aiming to reach and connect with a wider community. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies with a certificate in Graphic Design at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and plans to go into content marketing.