Heal your inner child at Sanrio Puroland Japan

Disney kids have Tokyo Disneyland, DreamWorks fans have Universal Studios in Osaka, and Sanrio babies have Puroland.

You might have heard of the usual amusement parks in Japan, but Sanrio Puroland is one you can’t miss for some serious fun for the entire family.

The five-hectare, four-story indoor theme park is comprised of themed rides, theater, cinemas, gift shops and more. Don’t forget to take a picture with Hello Kitty and the other Sanrio characters walking around too!

Sanrio Puroland is just a few stops away from Tokyo, and worth the travel if you’re looking for a full-day activity in Japan. Whether or not you’re a fan of kawaii culture, it’s a must-visit destination that’s sure to heal your inner child.

