Love your coffee? Love your coffee farmers, too, with the help of GCash

With GForest, you can now plant coffee trees and help local farmers

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by GCash and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Did you know that you can help plant coffee trees through GCash’s GForest?

GCash formed a partnership with the Philippine Coffee Board, Inc., which means that users can now actively participate in helping local farmers grow and harvest coffee beans.

Want to know how? Watch the video to find out. – Rappler.com