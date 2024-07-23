Coastal cleanup, e-waste dropbox among SM Prime’s latest green initiatives

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

June saw a wave of eco-conscious initiatives at many SM Supermalls in celebration of Philippine Environment Month, which coincided with World Bicycle Day on June 3, World Environment Day on June 5, and World Oceans Day on June 8.

FOR CYCLERS. The SM Mall of Asia puts up a bike parking and repair stand at the Entertainment Mall along Seaside Boulevard.

Kicking off the month was World Bike Day with SM Supermalls’ ongoing Bike-Friendly program, initially launched to provide safe transportation during the pandemic. With over 6,500 designated bike parking slots (both indoor and outdoor) located nationwide, SM Supermalls encouraged both sustainable urban mobility and a healthy and eco-friendly commute.

LEARNING ABOUT PLASTIC POLLUTION. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) held Loop Forward exhibit and learning sessions at SM City Masinag.

Furthering environmental education, SM City Masinag hosted the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)’s Loop Forward exhibit and learning sessions to equip mallgoers with the knowledge and tools to make a difference in waste management.

Embracing a waste-free future

GOING WASTE-FREE. SM leaders and SM Supermalls tenants jumpstart the #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign with activities.

A major step was celebrated with the launch of the #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign by SM Prime. This comprehensive program aims to achieve significant waste reduction through effective segregation practices. By promoting the “Recyclable, Disposable, and Compostable” (RDC) system, SM Prime hopes to divert a greater portion of waste away from landfills and embrace a circular economy.

SM Prime held a series of learning modules for employees and tenants on proper waste disposal before the official launch. The pilot launch was held in SM Mall of Asia, followed by a rollout across all SM malls.

Cleaning up PH coasts with the DENR

A GROWING ADVOCACY. SM Cares partners with the DENR for another successful Coastal Cleanup drive.

SM Prime’s multi-pronged approach to sustainability goes beyond individual initiatives and demonstrates a comprehensive vision for a greener future, incorporating alternative modes of transportation, responsible waste management, and active participation in environmental preservation. By empowering communities and promoting eco-conscious practices, SM Prime hopes to pave the way for a more sustainable future for the next generations.

