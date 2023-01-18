Hop your way to luck this 2023 with SM Supermalls’ Chinese New Year events

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

This 2023, say goodbye to the roaring tiger and usher in the spirited rabbit as you celebrate Chinese New Year at your favorite SM malls nationwide!

From January 9 to 22, SM Supermalls has lined up exciting activities and events for a prosperous Year of the Water Rabbit festivities. If you are up for some hoppin’ fun adventures, here are exclusive CNY deals for you to enjoy.

Share good luck over good food at SM

Chinese New Year will always be about family dining and spending time together. This month, indulge in a delicious dine-in experience at SM with the whole family and enjoy sumptuous Lucky Feast deals from participating tenants.

Have a stroll at the Lucky Park

Don’t miss out on the fun of strolling around SM Supermalls’ Lucky Park. Snap a photo with the whole family at the Bunny Family Photo Spot, or take selfies at the magnificent Money Trees and the lighted rabbits. You can also read through your luck this year with the Zodiac Forecast Panels or put your A-game on at the Lucky Finds Pop-Ups in the area to win CNY exclusive deals.

Witness a Lion and Dragon Dance

Who would want to miss a signature lion dance during the Chinese New Year? At SM, lion and dragon dance performers will go around the mall to get all the lucky hanging hong baos. Catch them perform live from January 13 to 22!

Usher in good fortune this year with tips from a Feng Shui expert!

When it comes to Feng Shui, SM Supermalls knows how you can harness the positive energy that the new year brings. And with the help of Feng Shui expert, Ms. Marites Allen, you’ll surely discover what 2023 has in store for you.

Just present a minimum SM receipt worth Php 1,000 to get a chance to talk to her in person in the following malls:

January 14, 2 PM – SM City Olongapo Central

January 15, 2 PM – SM City San Lazaro

January 19, 2 PM – SM City Fairview

January 20, 2 PM – SM City Dasmariñas

January 20, 5 PM – SM City Sta. Rosa

January 2 1, 2 PM – SM Megamall

January 21, 5 PM – SM City North EDSA

January 22, 2 PM – SM City Bacoor

January 22, 5 PM – SM Mall of Asia

Scan and win amazing prizes in this AR hunt game

Test your luck at the Lucky Rabbit Hunt in SM malls! Join this AR hunt game by opening the app on your mobile device. Hunt for the triggers, scan the area, and catch lucky rabbits all around the mall with your family and friends.

As the Year of the Water Rabbit predicts hope this 2023, SM Supermalls wishes their shoppers longevity, peace, and prosperity this Chinese New Year. So, hop on luck and enjoy all these CNY-themed activities safely and conveniently at your favorite SM Mall!

For more updates, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on social media. – Rappler.com