SM Supermalls cooks up #AweSMFOODTRIP Grand Food Fest

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Exciting deals and events await you at SM Supermalls’ Grand Food Fest this September!

Feast on an #AweSMFOODTRIPatSM where you can get your hands on enticing food promos from 6,000 food tenants and delightful dining areas in 79 SM malls nationwide.

Here are deals that await you at the Food Fest from September 1 to 30, 2022:

Indulge in group meals with friends at a discounted price

Stock on your fave snacks, bread, and sweets because on the first and third week of September, discounted prices await you! Plus, you can invite your friends and savor a meal together during the Super Sale on Group Meals happening on the second and fourth week of the month.

Photo courtesy of Kuya J

Let’s go on a picnic!

We’re sure you miss going on picnics but worry not because at SM, you can dine in style at the indoor picnic park! Fill your tummies and hearts with delectable items and spend quality time with your family over your favorite food!

Photo courtesy of Hukad – Golden Cowrie

Bon apPETit!

Say ‘happy tummy’ for your furry friends with the Dog Food Buffet Party at Paw Park where they can munch on an array of different treats. Your little friends may also strut their stuff wearing food themed costumes during the Pet Costume Contest on September 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25.

Photo courtesy of I Cha Bingsu Dessert Cafe

Hop on the biggest and grandest SM Giant Food Fair

From September 23 to 25, loyal shoppers can feast big time at the Giant Food Fair. Savor some of the local regional delicacies in one place and visit the booths for more surprises. Also, witness local chefs and cooks from all over the country compete with their larger-than-life dishes at the Super-Size Food Display.

What are you waiting for? Check out an SM mall near you because big discounts, satisfying meal combos, exciting buy-one-get-one deals, freebies, and surprises will be up for grabs! Of course, enhanced safety protocols and social distancing measures are strictly observed to help ensure your well-being as you enjoy your favorites without any worries.

For more information about SM Supermalls’ Grand Food Fest, visit www.smsupermalls.com. – Rappler.com