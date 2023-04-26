LOOK: It’s summertime at SM Supermalls

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Welcome the coolest season of the year at SM Supermalls!

Summertime at SM means to recharge, relax, chill, play, bond, and get together with your friends and fam. The best is about to come when you go out to your favorite SM mall.

Get your hands on their summer bestsellers

SM LANANG

SM Supermalls’ market bazaars will give you everything and anything under the sun. If you need to gear up for your coming beach trips or home staycation, you can find the coolest and trendiest inflatables, floaters, and beachwear at SM. Or, if you’re a foodie, SM has barbecue nights and food bazaars waiting for you in select SM malls. Whatever you need, SM Supermalls’ got you covered!

Complete the summer vibes with fun summer trips at SM

SM CITY CLARK

Step into the colorful world of summer with larger-than-life installations from April to May. From slides and canopies to inflatable art sculptures, sticker murals, and 3D/4D LED walls, SM Supermalls will make your summer day at the mall even more delightful and thrilling.

Also, weekends at SM will be something you’ll look forward to! SuperKids will have the best day at their fave mall with all the creative spaces and fun activities for off-school and after-school fam time. Plus, there’s a Roblox party they should not miss!

For the GenZs, you #dasurv all the happenings at SM with more live events and art collab this summer. There will be backdrops especially made for you so you can unleash your inner TikTok Star and your creativity. This could be your next opportunity for a collab with other stars and other content creators’ communities.

SM CITY FAIRVIEW

And for the singles, this could be a great time for you to enjoy interactive games and activities. Swipe right to socialize with your fellow singles and potentially meet your match at the Summer Swipe events.

But of course, your pets are welcome here as well. There’s gonna be a PAWchella PAWty– a grand summer fair with the SM SuperPets Club. You can bring them during the scheduled Pet Blessing. There will also be food, music, and more bonding time with your lovable and adorable pawfriends at the Pet Jam.

Hot deals and bundles for the fam

SM MEGAMALL

The scorching heat of the sun calls for fun-filled and exciting dining and shopping experience at SM! Tons of summer bundles and coolers up for grabs as well as summer deals. Bring your family or your squad to enjoy icy and cool food choices, and even the coolest summer fashion finds at SM. The best part? We’ve got it all for you.

Enjoy these summer fun activities and don’t forget to tag us on our socials! Visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls to get updated on exciting deals, promos, and activities this Summer at SM. – Rappler.com