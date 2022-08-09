Smart collabs with BTS character TinyTAN to offer special licensed products

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has teamed up with TinyTAN, the group of lovable characters created from the seven members of 21st century pop icons BTS, to bring a new line of collaboration products, including 5G-ready SIM packs and load cards for subscribers.

Under this exciting collab, Smart subscribers can experience Smart’s fastest mobile network with their Smart SIM TinyTAN Edition which comes with one character card in each pack. Subscribers can collect a total of eight special edition TinyTAN character cards by simply purchasing a 5G-ready SIM pack.

Subscribers can also access all Smart Prepaid’s data, call, and text promos using their Smart Load Card TinyTAN Edition.

“In the same way that we enable our K-pop fans to connect with idols through mobile technology, we always go the extra mile in empowering our subscribers to live more and make the most of their passions,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group – Individual at Smart.

“Our special collaboration with TinyTAN is in line with our efforts to go beyond providing our subscribers with world-class connectivity but also delighting them with special lifestyle experiences and rewards,” he added.

Step into the Smart Universe with TinyTAN | Smart licensed products

Smart Prepaid subscribers can get one random TinyTAN character card with every purchase of the 5G-ready Smart SIM TinyTAN Edition, which comes with up to 11 GB open access data for all sites and apps, plus calls and texts to other networks for only P45.

Subscribers can also enjoy more calls, text, and data using their Smart Load Card TinyTAN Edition, which is available in denominations of P100, P300, and P500.

All TinyTAN | Smart licensed products will be available at Smart Stores nationwide, accredited retailers, and Smart’s flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Smart’s collaboration with TinyTAN is part of the Smart Universe experience aimed at giving subscribers special and exclusive treats, rewards, and offers attuned to their various passions.

Smart subscribers can make the most of their K-Life experiences powered by Smart, the country’s fastest 5G mobile network as cited by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. Smart also dominated the latest Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report in 11 categories covering the essential aspects of service, including speed, coverage, and experience.

Know more about Smart’s collaboration with TinyTAN by following Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok using the official hashtag #SmartTinyTAN. – Rappler.com