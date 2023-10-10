Smart’s latest powerful postpaid plan is as low as P999 per month

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Smart Signature Plans+ 999 also comes with a complimentary Netflix mobile plan subscription

This is your sign to finally take your digital lifestyle to the next level with Smart’s latest powerful postpaid plan, complete with unlimited experiences powered by the Philippines’ best and fastest mobile network.

For as low P999 per month, you can get Smart’s SIM-Only Signature Plans+ 999, the only postpaid offer in the market today that provides subscribers with Unli 5G, Unli All-Net Calls, Unli All-Net Landline Calls, Unli All-Net Texts, and 20GB open access data.

On top of all these unlimited inclusions, Smart’s SIM-Only Signature Plans+ 999 also comes with a complimentary Netflix Mobile Plan subscription for unlimited entertainment with award-winning movies, series, and shows.

Get your Smart Postpaid eSIM via digital delivery

Even better, you can now conveniently get your Smart Postpaid on eSIM anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for a new Smart SIM-Only Signature Plans+ 999 via the Smart Online Store https://smrt.ph/postpaidesim and have your new eSIM sent to your email.

Subscribers may opt to get their eSIMs at the comfort of their homes. Upon receiving your Smart Postpaid eSIM via email, you simply have to scan their unique QR code to activate it and enjoy all its unlimited inclusions on the go.

You can unleash the power of Smart 5G, which lets you upload and download heavy work files in seconds, work from anywhere, enjoy crystal-clear video calls with loved ones and friends, share content on social media in an instant, stream Netflix shows and movies, enjoy lag-free gaming and more.

To learn more about Signature Plans+, visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/signature or watch this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NUcx092Cnc.

Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network

Smart Postpaid is powered no less by the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Smart is the first and only Philippine mobile operator to win Ookla’s Fastest and Best Mobile Network awards for three consecutive reporting periods starting Q1-Q2 2022, then Q3-Q4 2022, and most recently in Q1-Q2 2023.

