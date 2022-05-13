Smart congratulates RSG Philippines and Smart Omega for epic MPL Season 9 Finals

As season finalists, both teams will represent the country in the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mobile services provider and staunch Philippine esports supporter Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) commended top Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) teams RSG Philippines and Smart Omega after their fiery and epic finals showdown last May 2, Sunday.

RSG Philippines bagged the championship cup after pulling off a near-perfect run against Smart Omega with a 4-1 score in an eight series match up. As season finalists, both teams will carry our flag in the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) in June.

With their systematic gameplays, RSG Philippines topped the regular season standings with an 11-3 win-loss record, highlighted by a 7-game winning streak midway through Season 9. On the other hand, Smart Omega managed to pull off a Cinderella run in eliminating powerhouse teams like TNC, Echo and Blacklist International in the playoffs.

For the first time in two years, the playoffs and finals accommodated a live audience at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay. The matches were also streamed live on Smart’s official Facebook page.

“Hats off to RSG Philippines and Smart Omega for a successful run in the MPL-PH Season 9. With your skills and determination, we are sure that many young Filipinos were inspired to pour their heart in what they love and pursue their passions,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Empowering Filipino gamers

The latest season of MPL-PH is in line with Smart’s longstanding support for Philippine esports to cultivate the passion, skill, and talent of Filipino esports and mobile gamers.

Aside from organizing the country’s biggest esports events and backing Filipino esports athletes, Smart supports gamers with relevant data offers and services to level up their gameplay.

Earlier this year, Smart launched the enhanced GIGA Games, which now includes data for PUBGM, on top of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Facebook Gaming, and many more.

Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers can conveniently register to GIGA Games via the GigaLife App, which is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei Mobile Services. Customers may also avail of GIGA Games by dialing *123#.

Smart also recently launched GIGA Arena, the country’s first all-in-one esports platform that aims to simply bring the total esports experience to mobile gamers who are looking to test their skills on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: WildRift, PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile.

To join Smart GIGA Arena, subscribers can simply go to gigaarena.smart and create an account using their Smart or TNT mobile number. To join ongoing tournaments, users need to use Giga Arena tickets, which they can earn and accumulate every time they register to GIGA Games data packs on the GigaLife App or by dialing *123#

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Smart subscribers enjoy leveled-up gaming experiences powered by Smart, the Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network according to Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Know more about how Smart enables subscribers to level up their gameplay by visiting https://smart.com.ph/Prepaid/whats-new/gigagames. – Rappler.com