Smart to give Filipinos in Sri Lanka free access to data, SMS, and calls amid crisis

Those subscribed to the roaming services of Smart can get free 1 GB GigaRoam data roaming access

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

As nationwide protests in Sri Lanka continue amid its economic crisis, Filipinos in the South Asian country who are currently subscribed to the roaming services of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) will get free 1 GB GigaRoam data roaming access (valid for 5 days) to help them reach out to family members, friends, the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and other government agencies.

“We are monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka and are ready to aid our kababayans. Access to communication and information during this time of crisis is of extreme importance. We are also praying for their safety,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group – Individual at Smart.

Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers in Sri Lanka will also receive free load for 15 roaming SMS. Smart Postpaid subscribers will get free 15 roaming SMS and an additional 15 minutes of calls via bill refund that they can use for emergencies.

The 3,300 active Smart roaming customers in Sri Lanka simply need to turn on their phones and connect to Smart’s network partners Dialog or SLT Mobitel to use these free services from Smart. The subscribers will receive a text message with instructions that they can easily follow.

Driven by malasakit and its commitment to keep Filipinos everywhere connected, Smart consistently comes to the aid of overseas Filipinos, providing load assistance during the crises in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Ukraine. – Rappler.com