Smart unveils free ‘TikTok For All’ with prepaid promos

Smart subscribers can avail of the free TikTok For All promo via the GigaLife App

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Enjoying TikTok, the world’s hottest app, just got simpler and easier as mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) unveils FREE TikTok For All, which gives subscribers absolutely free TikTok access when they register to select prepaid promos.

Under Smart’s FREE TikTok For All, subscribers can enjoy FREE unlimited access to TikTok every day upon registration to select Smart Prepaid promos worth over P99. On the other hand, subscribers can enjoy FREE 1 GB of TikTok every day upon registration to select Smart Prepaid promos worth P99 and below.

With Free TikTok for All, Smart Prepaid makes good on its commitment to be the youth’s champion in enabling them to live their passions bigger.

Smart subscribers can avail of FREE TikTok For All on the GigaLife App, which is downloadable on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei Mobile Services. Customers can also avail of the offer by dialing #123# and choosing FREE TikTok For All. The offer also applies to all TNT subscribers.

1 billion global monthly active users

Smart Prepaid promos make it easier than ever for young Filipinos to join TikTok’s 1 billion monthly active users around the world – over 240 million of which coming from Southeast Asia.

Smart subscribers nationwide can simply enjoy TikTok to discover, experience, and share creative video content, such as trending dance and song covers, fun skits and monologues, life hacks, and more – all without incurring data charges.

Subscribers can also follow the latest updates of their favorite content creators and online celebrities as well as explore their ever evolving ‘For You Page’ or #fyp, the landing page that features specially curated content based on what TikTok thinks a specific user wants or likes.

“TikTok appeals to many young Filipinos because it’s a platform where they can discover, express, and share their various passions in a creative way. This is why we came up with FREE TikTok For All and enable our subscribers to enjoy what they love, powered by the country’s fastest 5G mobile network,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Join Smart Prepaid’s #WhatMakesYouTick Challenge

As part of the launch of Free TikTok for All, Smart Prepaid has kicked off the #WhatMakesYouTick Challenge, which encourages Filipino TikTok creators to showcase their passions in a 15 to 30-second TikTok video using the official hashtag #WhatMakesYouTick.

TikTok creators with the most creative and interesting entries get a chance to have their TikTok videos featured on Smart’s online and on-ground channels such as digital billboards at main thoroughfares nationwide.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Smart Prepaid’s Free TikTok for All offer is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest 5G mobile network as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence.

In its latest report, Ookla declared Smart the winner of its Speedtest Awards for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score of 116.08.

Ookla also recently recognized Smart for delivering the best Mobile Video Experience across all mobile technologies.

To know more about Smart’s FREE TikTok For All, visit https://smart.com.ph/prepaid/freetiktokforall. –Rappler.com