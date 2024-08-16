Need data ASAP? Smart now lets subscribers borrow load via Loan-A-Load service

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Now you never have to worry about running out of load

Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has unveiled Loan-A-Load, an innovative service that enables subscribers to borrow data, especially when they are running out of data allocation.

Initially available to Smart Prepaid users on Android devices, Loan-A-Load packages start at 100 MB Open Access Data for P5, 200 MB Open Access Data for P10, and 300 MB Open Access Data for P15, all valid for one day. This gives subscribers the flexibility to accomplish their essential online tasks when needed.

To avail of the service, customers must simply turn on their Smart mobile data with WiFi turned off, opt for Facebook Free Mode, and have their mobile number linked to their Facebook account. On the Facebook Mobile Center, subscribers may choose their preferred Loan-A-Load package and then click ‘Confirm.’

“Now that we’ve shifted most of our activities online, online connectivity has become essential. With Loan-A-Load service, we want to ensure our subscribers can stay connected whenever and wherever they need it the most—even if they have run out of load,” said Lloyd Manaloto, Smart’s first vice president of Prepaid Marketing, Content and Business Development.

“Smart is proud to offer this service to our subscribers, as it leads the way in delivering solutions that truly improve our users’ daily lives,” said Jerome Y. Almirante, VP and head of Innovations and Digital Services at Smart.

Loan-A-Load is particularly useful when traditional top-up services are inaccessible, such as during natural disasters or emergencies. Subscribers can quickly borrow data to stay informed and connected with loved ones.

Loan-A-Load may also cater to students and professionals who rely on mobile data for online classes or remote work, ensuring they don’t miss important sessions or deadlines due to a lack of data.

The Loan-A-Load service may only be used by the borrower one at a time. Borrowers should also not have an existing loan balance and have been active on the Smart network for at least 30 days. As soon as the borrower has paid off his or her previous loan, he or she may use the service again.

‘Loan-A-Load’ is powered by Smart’s superior mobile network, recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal.

To learn more about ‘Loan-A-Load,’ visit http://smart.com.ph/pages/loanaload – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE