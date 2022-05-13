Smart offers free Prepaid Home WiFi SIM for subscribers with lost or expired SIM

To claim your free SIM, bring your Smart Bro Home WiFi or PLDT Prepaid Home WiFi device, together with your valid ID, at the nearest Smart Store

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Have you lost your Prepaid Home WiFi SIM or got an expired one?

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is making it simpler for you to reactivate your device and reconnect in no time as it offers a one-time FREE SIM for Smart Bro Home WiFi or PLDT Prepaid Home WiFi subscribers at Smart Stores nationwide.

To claim your new FREE Prepaid Home WiFi SIM, simply bring your Smart Bro Home WiFi or PLDT Prepaid Home WiFi device and a valid ID to the nearest Smart Store.

As another convenient option, Prepaid Home WiFi subscribers with a lost or expired SIM may also avail of the new Smart Bro Home WiFi FAM SIM for only P199, which comes with 20 GB valid for 7 days.

The new Smart Bro Home WiFi Fam SIM 199 is available at all accredited retailers and online stores nationwide to make it easier for you to replace your lost or expired Prepaid Home WiFi SIM. Smart Bro also released FAM SIM 999 that comes with preloaded FREE unlimited data on all sites and apps for 30 days.

Enjoy unlimited data with your new SIM

With your FREE Smart Bro Home WiFi SIM or new FAM SIM, you are ready to access and enjoy all of Smart Bro Home WiFi’s data-packed offers to cover your family’s online needs.

These offers include UNLIFAM 999, which comes with unlimited data for all sites and apps valid for 30 days for only P999.

Available on the GigaLife App, UNLIFAM 999 lets you to cover all your family’s essential and favorite online activities – whether it’s working or schooling from home, streaming your favorite movies, TV series, music, or K-content, playing your favorite online games, or creating and sharing content with your friends and loved ones, among others.



Smart Bro Home WiFi subscribers can also enjoy special deals by tapping the ‘Don’t Miss Out’ Tile on the GigaLife App.

Smart Bro Home WiFi is powered by the Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network according to Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Cover all your family’s online activities now by availing of your FREE Smart Bro Home WiFi SIM at the nearest Smart Store, or by purchasing the new Smart Bro Home WiFi FAM SIM at accredited retailers nationwide, Smart Online Store and official online stores at Lazada and Shopee. To know more, visit www.smart.com.ph/bro/homewifi – Rappler.com