Smart wins Best Mobile Video Experience award from Ookla

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Following its back-to-back awards as the Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network, PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has been recognized anew for delivering the Best Mobile Video Experience across all mobile technologies, according to Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Ookla declared Smart as the winner of the Best Mobile Video Experience award with a Video Score™ of 65.75 based on its analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data covering Q3-Q4 2021 from 54,894 user-initiated tests. Its closest competitor registered a Video Score of 60.

Measured on a scale of 0 to 100, Ookla’s Video Score considers the real-world experience of users while streaming videos, such as watching on a website or a streaming app.

To score consumer video experience, Ookla evaluates five components, including the percentage of tests where users failed to play a video, the average waiting time of users to start a video, the quality of video, the percentage of tests where the video stalled, and the percentage of rebuffering among those who experienced a stalled video.

Reinforcing the Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Smart’s latest recognition for Best Mobile Video Experience reinforces the provider’s feat of sweeping the Ookla Speedtest Awards™ in both the first and second half of 2021 as the Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network amid its continuous 5G rollout and network improvement efforts across the country.

Market research firm Statista estimates that as of Q3 2021, over 98 percent of internet users in the Philippines watched any kind of online video content each week.

“As Filipino online users have become accustomed to streaming online videos, our fastest mobile network enables us to deliver the best Video Experience to our subscribers across all mobile technologies whether it’s on 3G, 4G, or 5G,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“The latest Ookla data reflects our unrelenting efforts to improve customer experience and stay ahead of their needs and demands so they may pursue their passions,” she added.

Watch live and on-demand content on Smart GigaPlay app

As part of its push to provide the best Video Experience to Filipinos, Smart introduced the Smart GigaPlay app, which offers free access to specially curated live and on-demand sports and entertainment content exclusive to subscribers.

Downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, GigaPlay offers live and on-demand coverage of the biggest local and international sports leagues, including the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, Japan B League, National Basketball Association (NBA), National Basketball League (NBL), Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Also included in GigaPlay’s expanding catalog are international and K-Pop music award shows and concerts, Korean drama series, and Hallyu Hangouts sessions, among other awesome content attuned to the passions of Filipinos.

Extensive network infrastructure nationwide

Through its extensive network infrastructure nationwide, Smart is able to support the growing mobile needs of its 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G subscribers from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi.

As of end-2021, Smart has deployed around 7,200 5G base stations across the country. Supporting Smart’s mobile network is PLDT’s extensive fiber infrastructure, which is at 743,700 kilometers as of end-December. – Rappler.com

Disclaimer: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data Q3–Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

